KENNESAW — The man behind the iconic roles of “Anchorman” Ron Burgundy and Frank “The Tank” from “Old School” stood among lunchtime customers inside The Varsity’s Kennesaw location on Friday.
Will Ferrell’s public appearance at the home of hamburgers, hot dogs and “What’ll ya have?” was part of an effort to stump for Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia’s governor’s race. But Ferrell was at least the second celebrity to slide into Cobb Friday, as comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler hours earlier stood within a Marietta landmark to interview two Cobb residents for an upcoming project.
Sporting a Kennesaw State University “Owls” hat and an Abrams campaign T-shirt, Ferrell was greeted with cheers and a ringing of a cowbell before his remarks. The clanging had been one attendee’s nod to Ferrell’s portrayal of a cowbell player during a Saturday Night Live sketch focused on the fictional portrayal of Blue Öyster Cult recording its 1976 hit “(Don’t) Fear The Reaper.”
“It’s great to be here finally at the Varsity ... the sweet potato pie, it’s a winner,” Ferrell joked before delving into politics.
“The voter turnout is so important, you guys, and early voting,” he said, later homing in on the younger adults in the crowd. “Voter turnout, especially in the age group of 18 to 35, young voters, you are the key, you will win the elections.”
Ferrell said that many had asked why he came to Georgia “all the way from Los Angeles.” One reason: “We were lucky enough to be invited to a dinner at which Stacey (Abrams) spoke at, and we were blown away.”
Georgia has been the site of several projects Ferrell said he has acted in and produced, another reason for his presence in the Peach State.
In addition to voting, Ferrell also encouraged those present to volunteer to help canvass for candidates.
Ferrell, after his remarks, posed for photos with customers in the restaurant, with one exchange seeing him holding an attendee’s infant boy and jokingly attempting to feed him an entire hot dog.
Among those lucky to have a brush with Ferrell was Kennesaw State junior Bradley Clayton, a resident of Forsyth County studying electrical engineering. Clayton came to Friday’s event wearing a costume of Buddy the Elf, the titular character from Ferrell’s 2003 film “Elf,” and was able to shake hands and be captured on camera with the actor.
“I was Buddy the Elf last night at a party, so I decided to jump in the suit and come over and meet Will Ferrell. Everything else was plus — it was cool to hear,” said Clayton, adding that he learned about Ferrell’s appearance on Snapchat. “He asked me if I’ve canvassed at all, and I said no, so I guess I need to do that. I told him I would do that. It’s like the best day ever.”
As for who he is supporting in the governor’s race, Clayton said he hasn’t decided. “I still need to figure some things out, but I’m excited to vote,” he added.
Ferrell’s appearance at The Varsity wasn’t his only stop in Cobb Friday, as he earlier in the day spoke to KSU students in their natural habitat.
“We had him on campus for about 30 minutes, he shot a series of commercials trying to get the students to volunteer on campus,” said Jesus Rubio, a Kennesaw resident and president of the Young Democrats at Kennesaw State University.
“We were speaking with him and we hosted a series of different livestreams on Facebook and Instagram,” Rubio added, “but it got out of hand, students found out very soon so mobs started creating on campus around him.”
Ferrell’s Varsity stop concluded in a similar fashion, with a throng of fans tailing him as he left minutes after his remarks, following him to a black SUV that had pulled up in front of the store’s main entrance.
Social media chatter later Friday seemed to show Ferrell also stopping in Atlanta.