"How many of you know what common courtesy is?" Mayor Bill Collins asked a group of Berry College Elementary and Middle School students Friday evening before calling on a volunteer to come forward.
Collins was telling the students about his first job at a fish market when he was 13-years old. It was through this job that he learned to look someone in the eye and talk clearly to them about what he was selling. He called eighth-grader Bailey Tomlin up and explained to the students that having a firm hand shake and good communication goes a long way.
Collins briefly went over his life with the students telling them how he snuck into the Berry College swimming pool when he was younger, how he met his wife and how he got started in business. He credited being a hard worker and a good communicator to how he stood out among other his peers as a young adult.
"When I had an off day, in my mind I wanted to dress appropriate, I wanted to be drug free, I wanted my eyes to be clear and I wanted to see higher paying jobs," he said.
Collins moved back to Rome after he and his wife had their first child to give his family the opportunity to be close with their grandchildren. It was in Rome he and his wife opened Collins Auto Clean Up, which they have operated since 1979. He was elected to the city commission in 1996.
He answered questions from the students about his job including what his plans were for the city of Rome as mayor. Collins told the students he was dedicated to bringing more to Rome and said he has recently been in Washington DC and the state capital discussing how to bring more business to Rome. He praised the tennis center which could not have been done without Berry College, he said. Most recently there were international players in Rome playing tennis, Collins noted. He also said he is dedicated to bringing college and career academies to the students of Rome so they can go to college and get good jobs.
"We just try really hard to be the best that we can be and this mayor doesn't want to be the one to mess all that up."