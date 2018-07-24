Cohutta Wilderness no place to get cut off by storms
Search and rescue personnel from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Murray County, along with personnel from Bradley and Polk counties in Tennessee, spent much of Saturday and Sunday searching for two different groups after a vicious thunderstorm early Saturday morning trapped them deep in the Cohutta Wilderness near the Tennessee state line.
Richard Taylor, a member of the Polk County search and rescue crew, posted on his Facebook page, “Mountain roads and trail are the worst they have been in decades. Be prepared to turn back and take a chain saw on Forest Service roads.”
Ultimately, both groups were able to walk out Sunday after the Jacks River and several creeks returned to their banks, but not before frantic families had scores of people and a Georgia DNR helicopter out searching for them.
DNR Region One Wildlife Management Supervisor Chuck Waters said eight members of the DNR Search and Rescue Team, including the Swift Water and High Angle units, and 2 DNR Game Wardens were on scene participating in the search for a 16-member church group out of Paulding County as well as an0ther 45-year-old man and his 10-year-old child. Murray County had 11 members of the rescue team there along with 11 from the two counties in Tennessee.
The church group was at the Rice Camp area, while the man and his son were at Jacks River Falls.
“It was running like it was the Colorado River,” Waters said.
Cell service in both areas was nonexistent.
Waters said the 45-year-old man had a weather app on his cellphone going into the weekend and knew there was a chance of thunderstorms but had no idea how severe it would be.
“They went in at Beech Bottom and hiked downhill to the river and crossed the river and camped on the other side of the river,” Waters said. He said the man told him the thunder and lightning woke them up, and before they knew it, their campsite was under 2 feet of water.
Waters said families called for help after neither the church group nor the man and his son got home Saturday.
When the first crews went in Saturday afternoon, they had a hard time getting down the trails because trees had blown down across them.
“The storm just demolished certain areas of the trails,” said Dewayne Bain, Murray County EMA director and fire chief. He said the Beech Bottom Trail appeared to have sustained the most damage.
“The helicopter flew over and didn’t want us to go in to keep confusion down on seeing people. You can’t see anything up there unless you’re standing in the middle of the river.”
The church group would have had to have crossed a creek twice to get out of the area they were in at Rice Camp, so they were trapped with no way of getting out until the waters receded.
Bain said that when planning a camping trip, campers should give as much information as possible to family because even when on a mountaintop in the Cohuttas, “You might get some cell service and you might not.”