Clock Tower garden park blooming with beauty
Members of the Seven Hills Garden Club, assisted by Floyd County master gardeners, have been working for months to restore the Clock Tower garden in Bailey Park at the base the clock tower.
On Thursday, Master Gardener Nelly Luthi, Seven Hills Garden Club President Jennifer Kearns and Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Director Mary Hardin Thornton checked on the health of the new plantings with eyes alert for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
Luthi said she couldn't even guess how many different species have been planted in the garden, but said all were done with the idea of attracting pollinators to help spread the beauty.
June is being observed by the Rome Federated Garden Clubs as pollinator month.
Plans for the restoration of the garden have been in the works since 2015 when they designed the garden and planted flora under the guidance of the late Georgia Northwestern Technical College instructor Shannen Ferry.
Over the last couple of years, the garden had become overgrown and not taken care of so the Seven Hills Garden Club took the lead in the effort to restore it. The club is responsible for two years of lead work which will then rotate to different members of the Federated Garden Club every two years.
Each of the garden clubs in Rome will contribute to the ongoing maintenance of the garden.
Luthi actually redesigned the garden and started out last fall.
"Some of the things were too close so we moved them apart and spread them out so it would look more like a designed garden again," Luthi said.
Mary Hardin Thornton, director of the Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful office, arranged to have city crews install new irrigation to keep the plants watered.
Hydrangea, canna lilies, butterfly bushes and numerous other species are currently offering splashes of vivid colors including red, orange, yellow and purple. But the growth is not finished yet.
“We’ll start doing some more planting in the fall,” Luthi said.
Kearns said a Grancy Greybeard, a native tree, was planted in the garden after the city tree department removed half a dozen burning bushes.
The park at the base of the tower is named Bailey Park. City officials believe it was named to honor Commissioner C.W. Bailey who served from 1925 through 1928. In May of 1927, Bailey suggested that property was needed and available for the expansion of playground activities for the student at the old Neeley School, which was located on the opposite side of the tower at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Second Street.
The park was named Bailey Park and dedicated in 1928.