Civic groups honor first responders
Members of four local civic groups honored the first responders of Rome and Floyd County on Tuesday, during the third annual Frontline Awards Banquet at Coosa Country Club.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club, Seven Hills Rotary Club, Lions Club of Rome and Rome Kiwanis Club once again put the banquet together to honor firefighters, EMTs and 911 personnel.
The four people honored were: Rome-Floyd County Fire Department Capt. Benjie Smith, Floyd Medical Center EMT Andrew Garrison, Redmond Regional Medical Center EMT Jessica Nesbit and Floyd County 911 Center operator Becky Dean.
Fire Chief Troy Brock said Smith worked up the ranks after joining the department as a firefighter, now serving as a captain, and racking up a slew of certificates, “too many to mention.” He has played a large role in the research for new gear the department provides its firefighters, as well.
Also, a cancer survivor himself, Smith started the firefighter relay team three years ago which raised $29,000 in T-shirt sales for Relay for Life.
Floyd EMS Capt. Andy Fairel said if anyone ever finds themselves in a situation of needing emergency medical help, they had better hope it is Garrison who is the one there for them. He described Garrison as an “unofficial leader,” one who leads regardless of rank or position.
“He’s the one you would want to clone,” Fairel said. “He does an excellent job providing care.”
In addition to his work on the ambulance, Garrison also serves as a bicycle medic for running events and serves on department committees.
Scotty Hancock, the director of outreach and EMS relations for Redmond, presented the award to Nesbit, who was described as “one of Redmond Regional Medical Center’s most compassionate employees.”
Nesbit, who is currently working on her bachelor’s degree in nursing, is a hard worker who is always the one ready to step in to cover a shift or help in any way she can. She also volunteers on the Region 1 EMS Honor Guard.
When Dean was told she would be the recipient of a Frontline Award by Lt. Brandy Starcher, she replied, “Why me?” And that says it all in why she was an award recipient, Starcher said.
“She is one of the most cheerful people you will ever have the pleasure to meet,” Starcher said. “She keeps up bebopping to some old school (music).”
Since 2004, Dean has been committed to her fellow operators at the 911 center and “she has gone through it all and come out with a smile,” Starcher said.
Dean also has become the measuring stick for testing rookie operators, who have to learn to try and answer calls faster than her.
To conclude the banquet, Bruce Peace, of the Rome Noon Optimist Club, told members of the public safety community in attendance, “We have a better community because of you.”