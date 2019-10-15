City voters will be able to cast ballots next weekend at the Rome Civic Center, the Floyd County Election Board announced Tuesday.
“Let’s address the elephant in the room first,” board Chairman Tom Rees said in opening the meeting that drew about 30 people objecting to the initial weekday-only schedule.
Rees said the city made the civic center available for weekend voting and the board agreed to add the dates to the municipal election. The facility on Jackson Hill will be open as a universal polling place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Weekday early voting continues through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St. All six city precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.
“I worked for years and years getting people registered to vote at a time when they weren’t allowed to vote ... Before I leave this earth, I’m happy to hear your concerns about access,” said resident Ender Price. “Voting stands at the top, as far as us having rights.”
Voters in the city of Rome are choosing six city commissioners and deciding if they’ll allow brunch service of alcohol on Sundays.
The county is contracted to run city elections — but what several officials are calling a “miscommunication” resulted in changes that sparked a public outcry last week.
Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said city officials did not specifically request a weekend voting date, which is only required by law if there’s also a federal election on the ballot.
Saturday and Sunday options have been a staple of local elections for some time, but Brady was hired late last year and this is his first Rome City election. A Sunday option was added for city elections in 2015 and was available again in 2017 because there was a countywide vote on sales tax packages.
“I apologize we were part of this miscommunication,” said City Commissioner Wendy Davis, who attended Tuesday’s session. “We thought weekend voting was already routine.”
Also, early voting is traditionally held at the County Administration Building and Rome Civic Center, with Garden Lakes Baptist Church added as a third site in recent years.
However, Brady said the Civic Center had already been booked for this week and he was directed by county officials to make arrangements at the Health Department. City and county commissioners agreed on the site at their Oct. 1 Joint Services Committee meeting.
While the health department is on a bus route, several speakers Tuesday said residents outside South Rome must transfer downtown to get there.
Vinnie Olsziewski, an activist in the disability community, said accessibility is something to keep in mind for the future. The lack of weekend voting was “disturbing,” he said, and he appreciates that change.
“Many people with disabilities have a hard time getting to the polls,” Olsziewski said. “They depend on friends and family to get them to the polls, and sometimes to help them with voting.”
Nine people spoke at the meeting, and most of them offered thanks for the addition of weekend voting dates.
Ouida Sams, president of the Rome-Floyd NAACP, also asked for a downtown site to be added during the final week of voting. Rees said they would willingly expand the access if the city found a location and the Georgia Secretary of State approved the late change.
“Our job is to conduct elections ... Without people voting, there’s no reason for us to be here,” Rees said.