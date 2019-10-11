Rome City Commissioner Evie McNiece said Friday the city is currently "making preparations" to allow voting on at least one weekend during the early voting period that begins Monday for the City Commission race and the "brunch bill."
"The city's position is that we have the option of offering Saturday and Sunday voting and we as a commission have exercised that option to do so," McNiece said. "Preparations are in the works to make that happen. This is important because we want to allow all citizens the opportunity to get out there and exercise their right to vote."
There was some concern that since the Floyd County Election Board and Registration Office already set the schedule for voting to take place on week days only, it may not be changed.
Rome City Clerk Joe Smith said Friday he was pleased to hear about the weekend voting because City Attorney Andy Davis did not find anything in state statutes or case law that would prohibit the city from adding weekend polling to this election — even after the election was already called by Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady.
Brady said Friday he had not heard anything about the city making such preparations, but he did say the issue of adding weekend voting is being looked into by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office and that there is a meeting Tuesday of the Floyd County Board of Elections office to discuss the matter.
He said if the city had made its desire for weekend voting known before he had called the election, all of this could have been avoided.
"When the city expressed their desire for weekend voting, they expressed to me the desire to have it after my call for election was written and published," Brady said. "You can't change the rules after you start this. There's a reason why these rules were put into place during the Civil Rights era. It was not uncommon to change where and when people could vote back in the '50s and '60s to suppress votes."
Brady said he is for making voting as accessible as possible for Rome's voters. For instance, having early voting at the Floyd County Health Department building was a nice compromise after they were unable to book the Rome Civic Center or use the county administration building — both of which pose parking and accessibility challenges.
He said he's been very pleased with the cooperation of the health department in accommodating early voting despite having to provide staff at the city's expense during Columbus Day this Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and between 2 and 5 p.m. on Fridays.
"The reality is, this is a timing issue," Brady said. "It's not a money issue or a lack of desire to provide voting services. The city should have said way back in August or September that they wanted weekend voting. It's not required unless there's a state or federal candidate on the ballot. If I were to negate the call, I'd negate the whole election. The election has technically already started and I'm not going to change anything."
City Manager Sammy Rich said Friday it was always the city's intention to provide weekend voting and that they "assumed it was a done deal."
McNiece said Brady's statement that the city didn't ask for weekend voting until it was too late was "incorrect," although she did not elaborate.
Local community activist Charles Love said Friday he was just happy to know wheels are turning toward having weekend voting again.
"Churches usually have a massive effort to go vote after church on Sundays," Love said. "Even if they just allowed for one weekend before the Nov. 5th election, that could make a big difference. It's never too late to have that."
There are nine people running for six seats in Wards 1 and 3, which is two-thirds of the entire commission. Ward 1 candidates include incumbents Sundai Stevenson, Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher and challengers Mark Cochran and James "Jim" Bojo. Ward 3 candidates are incumbents Craig McDaniel and Mayor Bill Collins and challengers Bonny Askew and J.J. Walker Seifert.
In addition, voters will decide if they want to allow establishments that have alcohol sales as at least 50% of their business to be able to serve alcohol starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays — instead of the current restriction of waiting until 12:30 p.m.
There are 19,179 registered voters in Rome, which is 32% of Floyd County's total of 59,802 voters, according to Brady.