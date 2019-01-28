The Rome City Commission voted unanimously, 7-0, to work with the Floyd County government and Rome-Floyd County Development Authority on the development of a new plan for industrial recruitment.
The motion, made by Commissioner Craig McDaniel and seconded by Jamie Doss, stopped shortly of specifically endorsing the latest iteration of a concept to shape the way the community seeks new jobs in the future.
Talk about changing Rome's economic development recruiting model had been percolating below the surface for at least two years before a task force of city and county commissioners voted to propose a change in November.
The concept that was debated by city commissioners Monday night calls for the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority to take the lead responsibility for industrial recruiting. The city manager, county manager and chairman of the RFCDA would form a personnel committee charged with the responsibility of hiring a full-time director to lead the recruitment effort.
The concept calls for the city, county and R-FCDA to each contribute $150,000 a year to the budget to run the operation.
“It takes money to make money and I don't know if we have enough in the $450,000,” said Commissioner Bill Irmscher.
Commissioner Wendy Davis continued to balk at the idea of voting on the proposal until all of the details are fleshed out.
“All city taxpayers are county taxpayers and it's very easy to say equal partners but if you're talking about three equal partners that's really city taxpayers two--thirds, instead of one-third,” Davis said. “This very much to me is a concept, not a plan.”
"Change without a plan and without fiscal responsibility can be a disaster,” said Commissioner Evie McNiece, who also expressed concern about voting for a "concept" and not a specific plan.
"This is what we were created for," said Jimmy Byars, current chairman of the R-FCDA. He told the city commissioners that since the agency was going to be contributing financially to the effort it would be incumbent on them to make sure they see a return on their investment in the form of new jobs coming to Rome and Floyd County.
Davis also expressed concern about ongoing city funding for the Chamber of Commerce.
"We've got to give it a chance," said Commissioner Milton Slack. "We've been treading water a long time."
"I couldn't be more happy to know that the concept involves both our governments as well as he development authority," said Mayor Bill Collins. "I think we owe this opportunity to our citizens and put forth our best project to create opportunities for job, housing and everything that goes along with being successful in this area."
Collins said the marketing piece, or what it might cost to get the right person to run this operation were not set in concrete. He also said that keeping the Chamber as whole as possible was also very important.
Floyd County manager Jamie McCord hinted that the county commission could hold a called meeting later this week to vote on the new concept. Byars said the same thing with respect to the R-FCDA.
The Floyd County Commission had previously approved a plan that called for the creation of an all new development authority with three representatives appointed by the city and three by the county. It was about that time when the R-FCDA asked why it ought not be the lead agency since it is a Constitutionally created agency with the authority to approve incentives such as tax abatements for new companies, or expansion of existing companies. From that point on, the discussions have tended to move in that direction.
The concept also calls for housing the new agency and full-time director in the small building that sits behind the Chamber and is used by the fire department to refill air tanks. City manager Sammy Rich said that SPLOST funds designated for economic development could be used to renovate it into a historic, yet state-of-the art building that would function smoothly with the Chamber building that was completely renovated last year.