The Rome City Commission is slated to hold a first reading tonight of a new ordinance that would ban smoking — to include vaping — in almost every place open to the public.
A prohibition on outdoor smoking in the downtown district is also part of the ordinance, which was vetted by the city's public safety committee earlier this month.
"The overarching principle is to protect people who don't want to be exposed to secondhand smoke, to allow them to go into these places," said Dr. JC Abdou of Harbin Clinic, spokesman for Breatheasy Rome.
The coalition of local healthcare advocates initiated the push for more restrictions last year. City officials have been gathering input from business owners, managers, residents and visitors.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
During the caucus board members are slated to discuss a new economic development model to attract business and industries.
The Floyd County Commission signed off on a proposal that would create a specific authority headed by a professional recruiter. A number of city commissioners also back the change but several want more concrete details before they vote. If they come to an agreement, Mayor Jamie Doss could call a vote tonight.
Also on the city commission agenda are several public hearings, including on a request for Neighborhood-Office-Commercial zoning for a parcel in an office park on Redmond Road. The property abuts the Summerville Park neighborhood but is buffered and no opposition has surfaced.
The biggest change to the city's existing smoking ordinance would be in the downtown district. The ban covers all publicly owned outdoor areas on Broad Street between East First Avenue and East Eighth Avenue. It also includes the side streets for a block off Broad, the Town Green, the public parking decks and Bridgepoint Plaza.
In other parts of the city, it applies to all enclosed places of employment.
Some exceptions are spelled out, such as in retail tobacco stores, some hotel rooms, in bars and restaurants that don't allow anyone under 18 on the premises and in private clubs. Employers may designate smoking areas on private property, with limitations.
Proposed fines start at $100 for business owners or managers who don't tell violators to stop smoking on their property and $50 for the smoker.
Electronic cigarettes, pipes and pens are included in the ban, along with hookah water pipes. The definition of "smoking" is written to encompass the emission of any smoke, aerosol or vapor from any tobacco or other plant material — "or the use of any oral smoking device for the purpose of circumventing the prohibition."
Commissioners are scheduled to adopt the ordinance at their Feb. 11 meeting, with an effective date of April 1.