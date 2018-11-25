It will cost fireworks dealers $500 for a premises safety inspection under a new set of fees the Rome City Commission is poised to adopt to-night.
Fire Chief Troy Brock said the proposed list is connected with the department's move earlier this year to become an official inspecting agency instead of acting as deputies of the state fire marshal's office. The transfer of authority in August means the fees will stay with the department instead of being sent on to Atlanta.
"We're not trying to make money on this; most of it is what they'd have to pay to the state," Brock said.
A few items are less. For example, the state charges $100 for a second follow-up inspection on new or remodeled buildings but the Rome Floyd Fire Department is continuing its policy of not charging. If they have to go back a third time, however, the cost will be $150, the same as the state's fee.
Fireworks, fairs and other special events are the areas where organizers will see the biggest change.
Currently, the department doesn't charge to inspect carnivals or fire-works stores. The new fee schedule sets $500 for a site inspection at permanent or temporary locations where fireworks will be sold and $100 — the same as the state fee — to inspect carnivals and fairs.
The inspection fee for for-profit special events will be left to the fire chief's discretion, based on the estimated costs to the department. Brock said they're also reserving the right not to get involved in for-profit events unless it's required by law.
The department will continue its rate of $200 an hour to standby with fire apparatus during activities such as pyrotechnic displays and bonfires.
Also on the agenda are resolutions clearing the purchase of the fire department's two heavy-duty aerial platform trucks, for approximately $890,000 each, and some downtown parking technology. Plans are to buy a license plate reader, enforcement phone devices and four pay ki-osks at a cost of about $90,000.
Commissioners also have four public hearings scheduled on proposed land-use changes in East Rome.
The owner of a home at 108 E. 10th St. is asking for it to be removed from the East Rome Historic District out of concern that rehabilitation of the building to the set standards would be too expensive. Both the Historic Preservation Commission and the State Historic Preservation Office are recommending it remain in the district.
Three other requests have unanimous recommendation of approval from the Rome Floyd Planning Commission.
Larry Martin is seeking heavy commercial zoning at 1801 Dean Ave. to allow the existing tire shop to expand into automotive repair. Two other property owners want neighborhood-office-commercial zoning, at 1109 E. Second Ave. and at 332 E. Seventh St. The houses were converted to office space but plans are to restore them as single-family homes.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.