City to rule on Clock Tower Hill plans
The Rome City Commission is slated to decide tonight on a rezoning proposal covering most of a block across the street from Clock Tower Hill.
Richard Franklin is asking for Urban Mixed-Use zoning for the approximately 2-acre tract that houses eight buildings and a two-level parking deck. It's currently a mixture of commercial, office and residential zones but the UMU designation allows more flexibility in how the different uses are combined.
Franklin told the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission there's a growing demand for more residential units. If approved, his immediate plan is to remodel the vacant 102 E. Fifth Ave. office building into two apartments.
The acreage encompasses 412 E. Second St.; 412, 411 and 409 E. First St.; and 102, 104, 106 and 108 E. Fifth Ave.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said he's heard concerns that new construction could block the sight of the iconic clock tower, but the property is in the Between the Rivers historic district.
"Any attempt to alter the buildings would have to be approved by the Historic Preservation Commission," Newell said.
The planning commission recommended approval of the rezoning in a 5 to 1 vote.
City Commissioners will make the final decision following a public hearing at their 6:30 p.m. meeting tonight at City Hall, 601 Broad St. The board starts its pre-meeting caucus at 5 p.m. and both sessions are open.
An update on The Spires at Berry College — an upscale retirement community planned for acreage abutting the former Florida Rock quarry in West Rome — is slated to be presented at caucus by Morgan Lamphere, vice president of marketing.
Also on the regular agenda is the first reading of a change to regulations on parking and loading zones in the downtown district. If accepted, the board could enact the ordinance as early as its July 9 meeting.
The biggest change would be restrictions on when and where trucks may stop to make deliveries to businesses on Broad Street.
"Especially when those delivery trucks encroach on the mid-block crossings, that creates a dangerous situation," City Manager Sammy Rich said.
The city's Public Works Committee is proposing an ordinance that would allow the trucks to park only in the inside lane, at least 25 feet from an intersection and 15 feet away from any mid-block crosswalk. It also would ban deliveries at lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and limit stops to no more than 20 minutes.
"Ultimately, the way to make Broad Street more pedestrian-friendly is raised mid-block crossings. That's something we'll be addressing later," Rich said.