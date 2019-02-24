The Rome City and Floyd County commissions each have Black History Month recognitions slated for their regular meetings this week.
The Rome board meets tonight at 6:30 p.m., with a relatively light agenda. Commissioners also plan to ratify an ordinance amendment requiring special licenses for sexually oriented businesses. The measure was adopted at called meetings last week.
During the board's 5 p.m. caucus, they're expected to hear from developer Wayne Robinson regarding his plans on West Third Street.
Robinson won approval last June for a mixed-use project on city-owned property next to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel. He's been working with city officials on the design for a retail and residential complex.
Discussions also included a sale price for the 2.2-acre tract and a potential Tax Allocation District tax break for the development.
Both Monday meetings — at City Hall, 601 Broad St. — are public.
County Commissioners meet Tuesday night in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus is at 4 p.m. and the regular session starts at 6 p.m. with the recognition ceremony.
Public hearings also are scheduled for two ordinances expected to be adopted that night.
One ordinance would set up a way for people living on private, substandard roads to petition the county for repairs. The cost could be pro-rated on their tax bills with a payback period of up to three years.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the county can't use tax money to fix private roads, but there are neighborhoods and small pockets in the unincorporated area that are in need of assistance. A similar mechanism is already in place to bring a road up to standards as a public thoroughfare and take over maintenance permanently, but it has never been invoked.
The second proposed ordinance aims to address abandoned mobile homes dotted around the unincorporated area. It would allow inspectors to enter the property to determine if the structure is derelict and should be condemned.
County Commissioners also are expected to terminate the contract with National Spay Alliance and approve a new contract with veterinarian Robyn O'Kane to neuter animals housed at PAWS, the public animal welfare shelter at 99 North Ave.
An agreement for professional design services connected with the planned upgrade to State Mutual Stadium also is on the agenda.