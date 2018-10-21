All three pieces are finally in place for the trail along the west side of the Oostanaula River, including the link to the city's Heritage Trail system on the eastern bank.
When complete, it will form a loop trail of about 10 miles from State Mutual Stadium to downtown Rome, taking in both the Summerville Park neighborhood on one side of the river and Ridge Ferry Park on the other. Both the Rome City and Floyd County commissions are involved.
"Trails aren't just the city," City Manager Sammy Rich noted. "They benefit all of us and they help sell the community."
Rome is taking bids until Nov. 13 on the first section, called the Mount Berry Trail.
It will run from a trailhead behind the U.S. Post Office on Coligni Way up to Big Dry Creek behind the stadium. The project, which includes grading, a crushed stone surface, fencing and two timber bridges, is slated to take about six months to complete.
Rome's second phase, the Redmond Trail, will link in Summerville Park. Rich said it would continue the trail at the post office across Martha Berry Highway near Little Dry Creek to Tolbert Park, which lies on the west side of the neighborhood.
The city bought the abandoned Norfolk Southern railbed earlier this year for the trail, which will generally run between John Davenport Drive across from the post office to John Maddox Drive near the Redmond Regional Medical Center complex.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $1.8 million for the city's trail connectivity projects.
Floyd County Commissioners are scheduled to sign an agreement Tuesday that clears the way for the third segment — from the area behind the post office down to the Avenue A pump station and the city's existing levee trail.
"It's a critical piece of connectivity," County Commissioner Wright Bagby said. "Without this, we're stymied."
The project was on hold while County Manager Jamie McCord negotiated with Norfolk Southern on how the trail would safely cross under the trestle near West 13th Street. The final design is ready, but the railroad is asking for $15,135 to conduct the plan review.
"There could be a few revisions, but we used the company that did the (Atlanta) Beltline and Carrollton (Greenbelt), so this should be the last step," County Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey said.
The trail will cost an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 to build, he noted.
The discussion came during a city-county Joint Services Committee meeting last week, where Rome officials agreed to split the cost of the plan review. In exchange, Floyd County officials agreed to revisit the agreement covering responsibility for trails maintenance.
"We need to get to first base," Mayor Jamie Doss said.
County Commissioner Larry Maxey said it would be cheaper for the county to just pay the whole fee, but Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said she'd prefer the county to be a partner in the trail system. Further discussion with the full board is expected Tuesday.
The county's Redmond Trail Connector funding comes from a $400,000 state transportation grant and donations raised for the required local match.
The grant was awarded in 2008 but the recession halted any movement for a time. In 2014, local trails enthusiasts raised the matching funds just before the County Commission would have let the grant expire. However, the board at that time said it wouldn't put any general funds into the project.
Ivey said the railroad would likely take about two months for the plan review.