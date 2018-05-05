City seeks additional promotion of trail system
“One of the things we’re doing is dusting off the idea for having a separate trails committee,” Rich said. City leaders anticipate an effort to put together community trails’ advocates together to champion and be ambassadors for trails in Rome.
"Traditionally the city has been the one to visualize, build and softly market our trail network," said Julie Smith, president of TRED, Trails for Recreation and Economic Development. “With the advent of two SPLOST projects, one of which will extend to the county, I imagine, and hope, that the county will start to push the expanded trail network that will tie into Lindale."
Smith also pointed out Rome has two urban wilderness-type trail systems for both mountain bikers and walkers at Jackson hill and Garrard Park.
Lisa Smith, executive director of the Greater Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau, said her staff creates and distributes maps of the trail network for visitors, not only downtown, but throughout the county.
"We do that in cooperation with TRED, so we are working on partnerships to market to the leisure tourists who come here for outdoor activity," Smith said.
City Commissioner Craig McDaniel asked his fellow commissioners to consider putting more effort into promoting the trails network during a commission retreat earlier this year.
“Now that we’ve become a strong tourist center, people come here for a variety of reasons. But when they come here they want to do more than just got to a restaurant or a meeting,” McDaniel said. “The trail system that we have is a lure to bringing people into the community, and it’s a very low burden on the tax payer. You’ve got the initial capital investment and then there’s a maintenance cost, but it’s very low once you get the trail built.”
McDaniel admits he is seeing the world through a whole different set of eyes from those years when he was president of Coosa Valley Tech (now known as Georgia NorthwesternTechnical College).
“If we’re going to continue to revitalize Rome and Floyd County, the quality of life things matter and can be a tool for keeping our young people here and convince others to want to raise their families here.”
“There is no question they (trails) are a big piece of our quality of life,” Rich said.”People enjoy being outdoors and having a nice walkable space, especially if you can connect it.”
Some people, like Williams, walk for exercise.
"I try to do a mile and a half three times a week. I used to do better," Williams said. Others get out on the trails because it's just something interesting to do. The scenery along the rivers is beautiful and Rome has more than six miles of trails along the rivers spoking out from the Town Green where the zero mile marker sits at the Ellen Axson Wilson statue which greets people at the end of the Chief John Ross Memorial Footbridge.
Looking to the future, Rich said he’s got an eye on the picture. “We’re talking about regional connectivity and what might be, and we need someone to help dream a long-term strategy,” Rich said.
Rome has four big trail expansion projects on the drawing board. The Redmond Trail, the 2013 SPLOST-funded Mount Berry Trail, the Jackson Hill Connector and a new 2017 SPLOST-funded trail going south from East Twelfth Street past Georgia Northwestern Technical College to Lindale.
The Redmond Trail spurs off from the west side of the OostanaulaRiver past the U.S. Post Office, through SummervillePark to Redmond Circle and the area of the new Spires at BerryCollege. The Jackson Hill Connector would connect the river side trail RidgeFerryPark through the Burwell Creek area to the urban wilderness trails at Jackson Hill. The Mount Berry Trail would run up the west side of the OostanaulaRiver to the Armuchee Connector while the SPLOST-funded trail would connect downtown to the Lindale community via an abandoned rail line that has not yet been acquired by the community.
Rich said he believes the Mount Berry Trail could get underway before the end of the year.
“Even if we have to break that into phases, it’s going to be very exciting,” Rich said.