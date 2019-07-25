The floor of the Forum River Center was crowded Thursday evening with representatives from Rome City Schools, their students and parents as the system showed off everything it has to offer during the RCS Super Showcase.
There were about 85-90 total booths set up for the showcase, said Ginger Rowston, family engagement coordinator for the system. Around 20 were from the city schools themselves, with the rest being community supporters and resources.
"It's a very good crowd," she said. "(We) didn't know how it was going to go but it is a wonderful turnout."
Each city school had a booth at the showcase with at least the principals or staff present to meet the parents and students of the system. The Main Elementary booth was covered in school supply lists and was staffed by teachers of the school. Main's new building will hold its grand opening on Aug. 1 and give students and their families a chance to tour the new facility.
Alongside the schools were the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education pathways of Rome High Schools. Ambassador to the engineering pathway, Yojaira Vasquez, was showing off some of the things the students in her pathway do during the school year.
Vasquez flew one of the engineering pathway drones above the Thursday night crowd, showing off a bit when she made the small remote control aircraft do a flip for onlookers. The RHS student said her pathway covers every little aspect of engineering, from bridge building to drone races.
Community booths included Rome, Ga with kids, the Rome-Floyd ECO Center — who brought a king snake to the event — various colleges and medical groups. The booths offered resources and free stuff to parents. Rowston said she tried to make it so no one left empty handed or disappointed.
Rowston and her team planned for 1,000 kids and spent a year planning the showcase, she said.
"It was a challenge working with so many moving parts," she added.
Superintendent Lou Byars said he was thrilled with the crowd and the community support. When he got up on stage he thanked the volunteers, parents and students for being at the showcase and said he was looking forward to a great new school year.
Byars was followed by the Rome High drum line who performed a couple of numbers for the crowd. The high school's JRTOC, chorus and competition cheerleaders also showcased their skills. Rome Middle also had their competition cheer team perform along with their step dance team and Grand Illusion.
Rowston said a special thanks to community sponsors Care Source, First Baptist Church, Logical Systems, Starr Matthews Insurance, Synovus Bank and Wheelers.