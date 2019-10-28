Hoping to help Rome’s sales tax and tourism revenue increase even more than it has already this year, Rome International Film Festival’s crew dropped in on the Rome City Commission’s caucus Monday night to encourage continued support as it enters its 16th year next week.
“This is all part of Rome’s economic development,” RIFF Executive Dir. Seth Ingram told commissioners as RIFF prepares to begin its new season that runs Nov. 6-10.
Although the more than $400,000 increase in sales tax revenue so far this year over what was collected by this time last year cannot be definitively attributed to an increase in tourism alone, it could be one indicator of the success of Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, City Manager Sammy Rich explained Monday after Commissioner Randy Quick shared the budget figures during the City Commission meeting.
“We are able to track economic impact by our tourism industry and see positive increases,” Rich said. “We are also seeing increases in hotel and motel tax collections that point to increased activity. And we definitely know tennis tournaments fill our hotels.”
Ingram and RIFF Development Director Doug Collins shared with commissioners their excitement over the line-up of films this year, which include Latino and “black centric” films and those honoring veterans that will include 15% donations of ticket sales to the Gary Sinise Foundation and 15% to the Davies Homeless Shelter.
“RIFF has an initiative to partner with and support local nonprofits,” Ingram has said.
The award-winning documentary film “Ruben Blades is Not My Name” by Abner Benaim will be screened at Rome City Auditorium Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., followed by a Salsa Dance Party at the Brewhouse Music & Grill on Broad Street at 9 p.m., Collins said.
RIFF Latino Development Director Constanza Sweeney was then coaxed to give a salsa demonstration for the commission and Commissioner Jamie Doss gladly served as her partner.
“We want to help create a lot more memories for Rome,” Doss, a former Rome mayor and chairman of the Downtown Development Authority, said of his support of the festival.
In other business Monday, the Commission unanimously passed an amended ordinance to provide exceptions to the public drunkenness and drinking prohibition by allowing drinking at various event venues, such as the Rome Civic Center, the ECO River Education Center, city tour boats, Ridge Ferry Park if rented for a function, Stonebridge Golf Course, Rome Senior Citizens Center, Rome Braves Club Stadium, Rome Area History Museum, the City Clock Tower, Fort Norton Events Facility and Barron Stadium, among others.
They also put back on the books an ordinance restricting the parking of business vehicles in rights-of-way in residential areas after the original ordinance passed in 2016 was inadvertently replaced in 2018 with another ordinance with a similar code number having to do with the unloading and parking of delivery vehicles in the downtown corridor.
All commissioners approved splitting up the $208,500 deficit created by the Rome/Floyd Recycling Center between the city, county and Solid Waste Commission to reduce the city’s bill to $95,861.
Commissioners also agreed to move up the date of their next meeting to Monday, Nov. 4 — instead of having it on the city holiday of Nov. 11. Caucus begins at 5 p.m. in the Same King Room of City Hall and the meeting follows on the second floor at 6:30 p.m. Both are open to the public.