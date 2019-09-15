As he stood in the shaft of light coming through the metal barn door of the 125-year-old restored water works building on Jackson Hill, goosebumps began to form on Rome Mayor Bill Collins.
“To see such a project come together like this ... it just makes you proud,” Collins said Friday after cutting the ribbon at Fort Norton to mark the completion of part of a Master Plan that’s been in the works for at least the past 15 years. “I can’t wait for the opportunity for school field trips to come up here and get this history lesson about what this areas was before.”
Originally an earthen works fortification for confederate and union occupations during the Civil War, the land was later used by the City of Rome for a water filtration plant built in the 1890s, according to local historian and event coordinator for the Ramblin’ Rome Mobile Visitor Center, Selena Tilly.
The 42-by-30-foot brick and wood structure, originally built in two phases, had a small steam engine that ran the water works machinery, Tilly said. Over the years it had been utilized as a city storage facility.
At one point after the Great Depression, the area was targeted by President Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration program to get people back to work. The 200-acre WPA Master Plan included a lake, golf course, clubhouse, sporting courts, civic center, rock bridges and walking trails.
“Like a lot of things during that time, there was a changeover in city leaders who didn’t agree with the amount of money being spent and so local funding and federal monies were cut,” Tilly explained of the land’s more recent history. “The city park idea was abandoned, but the City of Rome finished a few projects, like the Civic Center and the stone bridges.”
On Friday, however, no one was lamenting what didn’t get done. Instead, there was plenty of pomp and circumstance over the completion of the $250,000, 2013 SPLOST Fort Norton Restoration Project and the dedication of the new American flag and pole overlooking what many hope will become a new gathering place for public and private events.
The building, which preserves all of the original red and white bricks and barn-like rafters, now includes public restrooms, drinking fountains and a stage.
“This arrangement would allow for many uses of the facility from hosting community gatherings, musical performances, storytelling, to historical civil war lectures,” the SPLOST Project funding proposal stated.
More than 40 city officials and members of the Exchange Club of Rome were on hand for Friday’s event, including the five-member Exchange Brass Band and two siblings representing the Young Marines.
Asst. City Manager and Exchange Club President Patrick Eidson explained before the ceremony that five years ago the Exchange Club had partnered with the City to erect the new flagpole.
“We’re very proud of that flagpole and what it represents,” Eidson said. “We’re using this actual event to kick off (this week’s) ‘Give a Kid a Flag to Wave’ program the Exchange Club is doing by going into elementary schools throughout the city and county and talk to fourth graders about the history of the American flag.”
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said the City will soon open the building for use by the community once they determine how they will manage it. He said it will most likely be handled through the city clerk’s office.
Tilly was so busy bringing dignitaries up and down the hill on a Rome Chariot, she didn’t take the time to peek into the building redesigned by architect Robert Noble and renovated by Dewayne Alford of Multi-Craft Construction.
Still, she couldn’t have been more tickled by the project’s completion.
“I was so happy to see the building continuing in another form and not go by the way of the wrecking ball,” she said Friday after spending the rest of her day shuttling Vietnam Veterans around Rome. “It’s another piece of our historic fabric we’re able to protect and reuse.”