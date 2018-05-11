City may start SPLOST projects early
The Rome City Commission is expected to take the first step Monday to jump-start projects that will be funded through the 2017 SPLOST.
Collection of the 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax approved by voters last year won’t start until the 2013 SPLOST expires March 31, 2019.
In addition to the new $63.8 million package, voters also OK’d the issuance of bonds to start on projects before the revenue comes in. However, bonds have associated expenses for legal fees and debt service that could wipe out any savings from an early start.
Another possibility, presented by City Manager Sammy Rich and City Attorney Andy Davis at the board’s annual retreat, is to use money from existing savings accounts.
“If you pass a resolution … you would be able to pay back the funds out of the SPLOST revenue when you get it,” Davis said.
A resolution up for a vote Monday spells out the board’s intention to put that option on the table.
“Should the City of Rome, Georgia, deem it in the best interests of the citizens … (it) may reimburse itself for any advance of funds made on any such project …,” it states.
Commissioners have not said which projects, if any, they would start first. But in an informal poll taken during the March retreat, they agreed on three top priorities that Rich said would take a combined $11,150,000 to complete.
The favorite was a $4.4 million earmark for public safety improvements, mainly for firefighting equipment and a burn training building. Also on the list were a water pipe replacement project in Rosemont Park and along Maple Street, and a public works initiative that devotes $2 million to sidewalks and $3 million to roads.
Commissioners are scheduled to caucus at 5 p.m. Monday and start their regular session at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both meetings are public.
Mayor Jamie Doss also is slated to announce several changes to the board’s regular meeting dates of the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday on May 28, commissioners will meet on May 21 instead. The board also will move its June 25 meeting to June 18, to accommodate the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention, set for June 22 to 26 in Savannah.