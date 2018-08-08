City may expand streetscape on Broad Street
Streetscapes focus on sidewalks, landscaping and other pedestrian-friendly improvements such as benches and decorative lighting. An initiative begun in 1986 essentially changed the downtown commercial district, developer Charles Williams told the committee, but it stopped at the 500 block on that side of Broad Street.
Williams owns property on East Sixth Avenue between Broad and East First Street, including the Swift & Finch building and parking lot on the corner.
"Downtown Rome is incredible ... those businesses have seen success," he said. But he noted that the curb and gutter in his block is in disrepair and the sidewalks are cracking.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the original plan was to take the streetscape makeover all the way to Turner McCall Boulevard. Funding also was proposed for the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package but it was not one of the selected projects.
"It would definitely look better if we could do it. It's like everything — it just takes time and money," Rich said.
Public Works Director Chris Jenkins estimated the cost around $77,500 to do both the Sixth Avenue and Broad Street segments. The opposite side of Sixth Avenue is streetscaped.
Williams — who said he has redevelopment plans for the block that are three to five years out — said he would be willing to participate financially in the project. Committee members gave Jenkins the go-ahead to work with Williams on budgeting for next year.
"It's a worthy idea," said City Commissioner Wendy Davis.
Commissioner Sundai Stevenson chairs the committee and Commissioner Randy Davis is the third board member on the panel, which reviews public works, traffic and transit department plans.
Williams also asked city officials to keep an eye on traffic problems at Veterans Memorial Highway and Braves Boulevard as the property around State Mutual Stadium is developed.
His 124-unit RiverPointe apartment complex on the corner is full, he said, and the Lumina Coffee House under construction is expected to open in February. Also, Doc Kibler and Delos Yancey are aggressively marketing the vacant property they own there.
"It's only going to get worse," he said.
Williams suggested a cut-through to the bypass near Bella Roma restaurant, so traffic coming in on the Armuchee Connector won't have to come to the corner signal. The move would require permission from Georgia Department of Transportation.
However, Public Services Manager Kirk Milam said many of the drivers are using Riverside Parkway to get to downtown Rome and it's still unclear how traffic will flow when the area is built up.
"That's a major intersection in town, so we're mindful of how it develops. But until you know the problem you're trying to solve, it's premature to decide on a solution," Milam said.