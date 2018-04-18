City hasn't updated historic property survey in 20 years
"We're two behind," historic planner Brittany Griffin told the group during a special planning session Wednesday, referring to unlisted properties.
The survey is an updated list of all historic properties and landmarks in a given community and the state requires that it be updated on a recurring basis, however Griffin said the last time it was done in Rome was 1998. It should have been updated in 2008.
The same survey would also detail the potential need for redrawing some of the boundaries of Rome's local historic districts. She said the grant would probably help bring a consultant on board to assist with the project, but she could not estimate a dollar figure needed for the work.
Griffin also told the HPC board that another grant should be sought to help rewrite and amend the existing local design guidelines. She said she hopes to get some assistance from the Northwest Regional Commission.
"It's a Goliath undertaking," Griffin said.
The commission agreed on the need to make better use of social media platforms, particularly the city's own sites, to help get the word out regarding HPC projects.
"I think there's a lot of misunderstanding about our historic preservation efforts,” said Chairwoman Audrey Kendrick.
Griffin said she was planning to take advantage of the Chamber of Commerce Intercity visit to Chattanooga May 16-17 to take a look at that city's historic preservation/zoning efforts.
The commission also heeded concern from attorney Frank Beacham to change the city's Historic Preservation ordinance to allow for administrative approval of changes that involve non-conforming or non-contributing properties within historic districts. City Commissioner Wendy Davis said that would be a significant step toward the HPC at least being perceived as trying to become more user-friendly.