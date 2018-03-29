City has grant to begin planning for River District
Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson said the city got a Georgia Department of Transportation grant of approximately $100,000 and accepted a proposal from Nelson/Nygaard to lead the project.
A couple of former San Francisco railway managers, Bonnie Nelson and Diane Nygaard, started the firm in 1987 as a transportation planning firm and have grown it to include eight offices around the country including Atlanta.
Tunnell-Spangler-Walsh is also part of the team that will work on the River District Streetscape design plans. TSW developed a mixed-use proposal for the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property in Rome and is also working with the joint Rome-Floyd Planning department on the update of the long-term community Comprehensive Plan which is underway now.
Transportation, particularly pedestrian friendly transportation, has long been regarded as one of the most important aspects on the River District plan.
"We are just getting to the stage of kicking off that planning process," Eidson said. City staff will be brought together for input over the course of the next several weeks and Eidson said there would be ample opportunity for input from the public as the plan is chiseled together. "We will have what will be called a Project Advisory committee," Eidson said. "We've also identified some other key stakeholders."
In addition to the planning grant, the community included $2 million in the 2017 SPLOST package for improvements to the River District, which has occasionally been referred to as an Arts District.