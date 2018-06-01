City gets one offer for mixed-use development on West Third Street
"I wouldn't say disappointed, but I am a little surprised," said City Manager Sammy Rich after the lone proposal was publicly opened.
Robinson Holdings LLC., represented at the opening of proposals Friday by architect Mark Cochran, is conceptually proposing a five story- building with retail use on the ground floor and residential use of the second through fifth floors. Cochran said the conceptual plans also call for a rooftop restaurant looking out over the Oostanaula River. The development would, like the new Courtyard by Marriott, offer direct access to the top of the levee and the city's downtown trail system.
"It's exciting to have a proposal for mixed-use," Rich said. "I'm looking forward to getting into the details." One of the details that was not read publicly Friday was the amount of money Robinson was willing to pay for the property.
When the last round of proposals was rejected in January of 2017, the two proposals, both for hotels, offered significantly less than the city was hoping to get for the two acre site. One proposal offered $400,000 while the other offered a little more than $220,000.
Rich said Friday that he was anticipating as many as three or four proposals to come in before the 3 p.m. deadline Friday.
The city paid approximately $1.8 million for the entire 4.4 acre tract, which includes the acreage where the Courtyard by Marriott was constructed. Duke Hospitality paid $400,000 for their site, approximately half of the total property originally acquired by the city
Rome businessman David Doss held an option on the property for close to two years with plans to develop a mixed-use 34-unit condominium and limited retail development, an option that expired in December 2015. Doss had offered the city $1.4 million for the property which would have meant the city would break even on the parcels, which at one time were home to a local auction company, a glass company and the city police headquarters.
City staff will review the Robinson proposal for an undisclosed period of time before making a recommendation to the full commission on the awarding of a contract.