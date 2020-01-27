The Rome City Commission agreed Monday to give the owner of El Patron Sports Bar a reprieve from having his beer-pouring and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended for an “excessive noise” violation — at least until his case can be heard by the Alcohol Control Commission next month.
Chris Jackson, legal counsel for licensee Felipe Martinez, made an appeal to city commissioners to not follow the Jan. 21 recommendation of the ACC to suspend his licenses immediately. He said his client has not had the opportunity to speak to the ACC about the Nov. 23, 2019, violation.
Jackson said Martinez inadvertently wrote down the wrong date for the ACC hearing and that’s the only reason he was not present on Jan. 21.
“I apologize on behalf of Mr. Martinez,” Jackson said. “He thought the hearing was on the 23rd. This would be very devastating if you approved the suspension. That would be almost a month where he’d be unable to operate. He does take this very seriously.”
Jackson pointed out that although the establishment at 1802 Redmond Circle has received a few suspensions and penalties in the past six years for excessive noise, fighting and other violations, Martinez has been the owner for only the past two years.
“We’re here with all new management,” Jackson said. “We look forward to having a full hearing next month.”
The case will go back to the ACC on Feb. 17.
Also Monday, commissioners approved a resolution allowing the Rome-Floyd County Planning Department to apply for an $18,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to help fund Phase I of an updated Historic Resource Survey of more than 530 parcels in the Between the Rivers Historic District.
The total cost of the survey is $30,000.