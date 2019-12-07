The Rome City Commission likely will use most of its 90-minute caucus period before Monday's regular meeting to go over the city's Draft 2020 Budget.
Although it will be the budget's first reading and public hearing during the 6:30 p.m. meeting on the 2nd floor of Rome City Hall, the commission usually engages in most of its discussions during its 5 p.m. caucus in the Sam King Room on the first floor.
The commission's Finance Committee recommended the draft budget be sent to the commission when it met Nov. 27 — despite Commissioner Wendy Davis' reservations about sending it after only a brief introduction to it by City Finance Director Toni Rhinehart.
“I was always under the impression this committee looks at the budget with a fine-toothed comb and today doesn’t feel like a fine-toothed comb,” Davis had said during the committee meeting after Rhinehart had zipped through the 42-page document within one hour.
A written summary and highlights of the budget had not been available at that point, but are now posted online with the draft document at romefloyd.com/departments/rome-finance.
Those highlights include:
— The proposed budgeted 2020 tax revenues assume a slight digest increase but NO proposed millage rate increase.
— There is no rate increase budgeted for the fifth year for business licenses and landfill fees.
— There was a Water/Sewer rate study in 2019 and there is a 2.5% increase included with the proposed budget.
— There is a 4.5% increase dollar wise for the city contribution to retirement funds.
— Health insurance costs for the city and for employees will increase 2% for 2020.
— Payroll expenses include a 0-4% merit increase for employees.
— 2020 has an additional payroll, which will have a large impact on Personal Services.
— The 2019 Tripper Services for local schools are being phased out. The city is awaiting a Transit Study to help design a plan going forward.
— Local Option Sales Tax is budgeted to increase 5.4% for 2020.
— Tag/Title fee revenue is projected to decrease by 10% due to a change in the distribution percentage amounts that began in July.
— Rome Police Department is projecting a 4.4% operational increase in 2020.
— Transfer to the Fire Fund increased by 5.7% due to additional lease, capital expenses and payroll expenses (one payroll alone is $325,000).
— Total operating expenses increased by 3.1%.
Also up for first reading Monday is an amendment to the noise ordinance to restrict the handling of garbage containers greater than 100 gallons between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. "when the sound therefrom disturbs the quiet, comfort or repose of persons in any house, apartment, hotel or other type of property used for human habitation."
Three residential rezoning requests unanimously approved by the Floyd County Planning Commission will be considered by the commission, as well.
The next City Commission meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16, instead of Dec. 23, due to the Christmas holiday. That will be the last meeting for outgoing Commissioners Evie McNiece, Bill Irmscher and Milton Slack III.
McNiece did not run for reelection due to plans to move outside her ward.