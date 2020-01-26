The Rome City Commission will consider Monday whether to suspend the beer-pouring and entertainment licenses of the El Patron Sports Bar until at least mid-February, after the third noise complaint in as many years.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St., following a 5 p.m. caucus. Both sessions are public.
El Patron, at 1802 Redmond Circle, has received penalties totaling $2,250 and other temporary suspensions since 2014 -- for not only excessive noise but fighting, overcrowding, after-hours consumption and the manager drinking on duty.
In addition, a May 2017 fight in the back of the bar during a party resulted in at least one gunshot inside the establishment and six other shots being fired outside the Dollar General store next door, according to a report by the Rome Police Department at the time.
The scene was "complete chaos with people running around and screaming," an officer reported.
No one was injured at the time, except for a suspect being hit in the back with a police Taser. A .380 semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the floor of the bar, the report stated.
That incident was not listed among the seven provided to the Rome Alcohol Control Commission during its Jan. 21 hearing to discuss the suspension of Felipe Martinez's beer-pouring and entertainment licenses.
The most recent violation of excessive noise occurred Nov. 23, 2019, when police were called to the bar at about 9:45 p.m. due to a complaint from neighboring properties. At that time, a warning was issued and the volume of the music was reduced.
Police Lt. Josh Kerce explained to the ACC that another noise complaint was filed at midnight that night and bar manager Erica Guzman was issued a citation for $135 after a "very large crowd" was discovered.
ACC members said they were concerned that the Rome PD is using resources on such a regular basis at this one establishment. They also voiced concern that licensee Martinez was not at the hearing, as requested.
City Clerk Joe Smith said Martinez is being encouraged to attend Monday's city commission meeting and will be allowed to address commissioners then.
The ACC is recommending suspension of the licenses at least until its next hearing on Feb. 17 when it can hear from Martinez and discuss its concerns with him.
Also scheduled for Monday's city commission meeting:
* City Manager Sammy Rich will award service pins and present employee recognitions.
* There will be a Historic Resource Survey Resolution to enable Rome to benefit from an updated survey by qualifying for grants and other benefits from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
* There will be second readings on the GMEBS Defined Benefits Retirement Plan for city employees and the re-adoption of the Unified Land Development Code 2019 Update Synopsis.