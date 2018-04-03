City backs indoor tennis courts
"I think we need to be in the game," Commissioner Bill Collins said.
The need for the courts — and how to fund the estimated $4 million cost — was among the topics covered during the board's annual planning retreat. Other issues included the creation of a trails committee, redevelopment of the West Third Street corridor, a potential raise for city commissioners and the status of a planned back entrance to the Chulio Hills subdivision.
Finance Director Sheree Shore presented several funding scenarios for the climate-controlled courts, including a bond-issue that won't change current budget allocations.
Shore said the city paid off its purchase of the West Third Street property this year, which frees up $284,000 a year in debt service, and the Stonebridge Golf Course bonds will be paid off in 2024. If those allocations are then put toward the new bonds, the courts would be paid off in 14 years.
"It keeps the debt service within the amount of money you're paying now," she said.
Tennis Center Executive Director Tom Daglis said there also would be other opportunities to "monetize" the indoor courts with special programs and events.
He said it's impossible to predict how many more tournaments the courts would attract, but the 60-court facility lost three bids this year due to the lack.
Billed as the largest tennis center in the nation, it's also one of the newest and most modern. Daglis said he already has 42 tournaments scheduled for this year, up from "the low 30s" in 2017.
"Right now we have leverage ... The question going forward is how many we can keep," he told the board.
Commissioners told City Manager Sammy Rich to get a firm price for the courts and bring the information to the board along with bonding details. The project would take about six months to complete, Rich said.
Rich also was directed to invite the Floyd County Commission and Cave Spring City Council to join a new trails committee aimed at publicizing the growing network and enhancing connectivity.
Commissioners also asked the Redevelopment Committee to prepare a new request for proposals for private investment on West Third Street, and called on the General Administration Committee to review commissioners' annual stipend of $8,400, which hasn't been raised since 1997.
Rich also announced a town hall-style meeting for Chulio Hills subdivision residents to see plans for a redesign of Honeysuckle Ridge as a back entrance. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. April 17 at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Commissioners have another half-day left of their annual retreat. They're scheduled to reconvene at 8 a.m. today at the Police Training Center, 2626 Callier Springs Road.
A report on retail recruitment by consulting firm NextSite 360 tops the agenda, which includes discussions on historic preservation and the vacant Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property. The meeting is open to the public.