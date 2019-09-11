The Rome City Commission Monday authorized City Attorney Andy Davis to assist the Rome Water and Sewer Division with continuing to research the quality of the Etowah River for Rome's drinking water.
Although tests of the water after the city switched to the Etowah from the Oostanaula River for the majority of its drinking water have not shown any major cause for concern, City Manager Sammy Rich said the city simply wants to stay ahead of the game.
"There will always be chemicals and contaminants to be concerned about," Rich said Wednesday. "And anytime there's a rule change, we have to adjust treatment. This is just giving us the opportunity to investigate the water to see if we find anything."
Davis could not be reached for comment before press time.
In a July 10 EPA update brief generated by the Rome Water and Sewer Division, customers were assured that all samples of drinking water taken since 2016 have shown the levels of harmful per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to be "well below" the EPA Health Advisory level for PFAS.
"Thus far, in 2019, levels of PFAS have been "non-detect" in the samples taken," the brief stated of the man-made chemicals.
After extensive studies and pilot testing, RWSD staff implemented the installation of Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) within existing filter beds at a capital cost, to date, of $1 million.
"Going forward, RWSD expects to incur annual GAC replacement costs of approximately $500,000," the report said. "RWSD is actively seeking further remediation for PFAS compounds, and is currently engineering/designing a new raw water pump station and transmission main on the Etowah River."
The anticipated capital cost of these projects is $10 million, with construction being completed in 2021, followed by pilot testing for Ultra Filtration and Reverse Osmosis, the report added.
Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, executive director of the Coosa River Basin Initiative, said Wednesday he had not heard of any concerns of late with the drinking water and was glad to hear the city is keeping on top of it.
"The attorney getting involved makes sense," he said. "They're relying on the best water for their intake and might do some third-party testing to make sure they're making the best decision for their primary drinking water source for Rome. I think results have borne out that they had to work a lot less hard when relying on the Etowah than when the water was coming from the Oostanaula. There were more contaminants of concern with the Oostanaula."