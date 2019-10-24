There was a time when Davies Shelters founder Bill Davies fantasized about handcuffing himself to the Romulus and Remus statue in front of Rome City Hall until all of the area's homeless had a safe place to lay their heads.
Davies mentioned this lightheartedly to Courtney Cash of Simply Strategic Consulting Thursday morning after the adjournment of the third Homelessness Task Force meeting at The Well at West Rome Baptist Church.
"Thankfully, that's not part of our strategy," Cash said to Davies with a laugh.
By the end of the 90-minute meeting where Rome's city leaders, public safety officers and the heads of more than 30 nonprofits gathered on behalf of the homeless, those nonprofits were given the directive to submit one-page summaries of their services to the city manager's office before the task force meets again Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the same location.
The synopses of resources will be used for referral purposes by law enforcement and others who encounter the homeless on a regular basis and also provide a better idea of what services might be missing.
Mayor Bill Collins and City Manager Sammy Rich also asked Cash to submit his vision for how Simply Strategic Consulting can benefit the effort. Cash had told them he believed his firm could get the job done for about $10,000 should the city decide to contract his services.
"That would be about one-third the cost of what the consultant on the 2009 plan ended up being," Cash told them.
Cash explained that part of his firm's strategy is to partner with the recently-formed HOPE Alliance headed up by Davies Shelters Director Devon Smyth, and have area nonprofits join the membership-based alliance. The nonprofits would sign memorandums of understanding aimed at ensuring needed resources for the homeless are effectively and efficiently distributed with the help of state and federal funds.
"We can get the subcommittees together and they can continue to discuss ways we can work together, but at some point there has to be a centralized administration, a centralized purpose, a centralized database and centralized fundraising if we're going to move this forward," Cash told city leaders and more than 30 agency representatives gathered to try to alleviate the everyday struggles of those living on the streets and in the woods.
Cash said he'd also like to see the city take advantage of interest generated by National Homelessness Awareness Week the week before Thanksgiving, as well as look into partnering with the Rome Braves during the All-Star Game next summer as part of a fundraising campaign for the homeless.
"That's just one example of something we could do," Cash said.
Smyth — who volunteered to organize the five Homelessness Task Force subcommittees formed at the end of last month's meeting — reported to the task force that the subcommittees and HOPE Alliance are working on mapping out the city's assets and its needs in order to identify gaps in services.
She reiterated that HOPE has been going out to trail heads and the Community Kitchen with the Davies Farm Bus on Monday mornings over the past month with coffee, pastries, laundry supplies and clothing donated by citizens in order to open lines of communication with those needing shelter.
"Someone requested clean underwear and we were able to get that for them," Smyth said. "I invite any of y'all to come with us so you can see for yourself how we're engaging with the community."
Rome police bicycle officer Scott Kasmar told the group he engages with the homeless on a daily basis and what he needs more than anything at this point is a handy list of resources he can provide to those he encounters.
"We come across these citizens every day, sometimes multiple times a day," Pfc. Kasmar said, explaining he'd like to be able to tell someone where they can go to get an ID or apply for housing. "You get that to us and we can get that out to them."
Alli Mitchell, executive director of United Way of Rome and Floyd County, reminded the group that her agency is in the process of compiling those resources on its website.
Mitchell said she sees the task force's purpose as revisiting the 2009 homeless plan and figuring out how to plug back into that effort to move forward with real solutions. She disagreed with Bonnie Moore from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill who asked for agencies to give presentations on their services at the next task force meeting.
"I'm not sure how productive having everyone come in and give a presentation would be in terms of cohesion," Mitchell said. "We already have the shell."
One new tidbit about housing many in the room seemed to appreciate came from Sandra Hudson, executive director of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority. Hudson said there are housing vouchers issued through the Veterans Administration specifically for the homeless and that if they go unused, the housing authority has to give them back to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
"These are apartments that stay vacant for four months because we cannot find anyone to lease them," Hudson said of the units at Ashland Park. "We have two vacant units right now that have been vacant for two months."
Hudson said Ashland Park had 25 apartments dedicated for the vouchers at one point, but that number has dropped to 18 due to lack of tenants.
"All they have to do is go to the Section 8 (Housing Authority) office on Watters Street and she can give them the contact for the VA office in Atlanta," Hudson said. "Or they can go to the Labor Department."
Smyth said at the end of the meeting that was news to her.
"I've been at this for 3 1/2 years and I've never heard that," Smyth said, adding this is why collaborating with area agencies is so important. "I was so grateful she told us that."