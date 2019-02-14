The Rome City Commission is poised to adopt an ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses, on the heels of an announcement by The Love Library that it's opening a branch downtown.
Commissioners will hold a first reading Friday at a special called meeting set for 2 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Two readings are required before it can be adopted. The board's next regular meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Drew Haynes, manager of The Love Library on Shorter Avenue, announced Monday he would be opening a branch called The Love Library Express at 404 Tribune St. The location is one block off of Broad Street, almost across from the Forum River Center.
The shop is billed as an intimate-apparel and merchandise boutique for couples.