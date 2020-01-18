Early Saturday morning, people of all ages and backgrounds joined together for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Family Prayer Breakfast at Lovejoy Baptist Church on Branham Avenue as part of the MLK weekend celebration.
As people began settling in at their tables, Minister Brenda Darrisaw-Williamson sang a soulful rendition of “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” which received cheers from the crowd.
Executive Director of Art, Music and Purpose Rome, Jessie Reed, read the opening scripture, Matthew 19:14, referring to her children as her inspiration for her choice.
The Rev. Derrick McDaniel of Holsey Sinai CME Church delivered the first prayer, which is the “prayer for our community.” McDaniel prayed over law enforcement officers, teachers and pastors. He ended the prayer thanking “God for the life of Martin Luther King Jr.”
The MLK Youth Community Choir sang their hearts out with their rendition of “We Are the World,” written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.
Toward the end of the breakfast, the choir sang “Dr. King’s Song” and “Melodies from Heaven.”
The Rev. Robert Brown of Rome First United Methodist delivered the keynote on this year’s theme of “The Urgency of Now.” He remarked on how, like King, one man can make a difference. Brown used environmental activist Greta Thunberg as an example of this.
As Brown gave the benediction at the end of the breakfast, he told everyone to “rise up and share God’s love.”
The Rome Area History Museum will be open all weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. An exhibit is currently on display at the museum, featuring art by Robert Sanchez.
Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Redmond Circle will host the Ecumenical Service featuring keynote speaker the Rev. Timothy McDonald.
Finally, the annual Freedom March will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of First Avenue and Broad Street and will end with a keynote from Meredith Lilly, director of external affairs for DeKalb County, at the City Auditorium. A free lunch will immediately follow the keynote at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.