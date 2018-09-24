Church members head to crime scene
As Rome police are questioning the surviving victims of a Calhoun Avenue gunfight that left one man dead, members of a nearby church are preparing to walk the neighborhood in prayer tonight.
"The wellness of the community is the responsibility of the local church," Lyle Morris, who runs an outreach program at The Place Global, said Monday. "If there are murders, drugs, prostitution or other problems, a lot of times we're waiting on Jesus to act. But he gave us the authority; he told us to go into the world and make disciples."
Tamaine Deshaun McKnight, 35, of Rome was killed in a hail of bullets just before 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a vacant building at 510 Calhoun Ave. Three other men were also shot.
Evanda Spivey, 38, of a Beverly Drive address, and Sammy Riles, 33, of Columbus, were treated at Floyd Medical Center and released. Police Capt. Roy Willingham said Monday that investigators were questioning them about the incident.
"Supposedly it was a party of some kind, but we don't know yet how many people were there," he said.
Willingham said Ladory Robinson, 29, of a Burnett Street address, was still hospitalized with "multiple" gunshot wounds. FMC spokesman Dan Bevels said Robinson was not listed in the facility's public directory.
Morris said congregants Sunday were shaken by the killing that happened less than a quarter-mile from their meeting place. They went out from the church — in a half-vacant strip mall at 1107 Calhoun Ave. — to pray at the crime scene, stopping in at shops along the way.
"It was well-received," Morris said. "Especially by the older people in the community who have seen it go from a good area to a more crime-ridden place."
Plans are to become more of a presence, more of an influence, in the neighborhood. They'll go out to pray again tonight at 6 p.m. and, on Wednesday at 6 p.m., they'll talk about what's next.
"Our pastor, Shaun Davis, has a strategy," Morris said. "We will be discussing that — how we're going to impact the community for the kingdom of God moving forward."
Willingham said investigators are getting a clearer picture of the morning's events but it's slow work.
"The houses around that place ... They know what's going on, but nobody wants to talk to us," he said.