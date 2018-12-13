The ice skating rink in the Forum River Center, that is.
A seasonal staple in Rome, the parade of parishioners from St. Mary's Catholic Church is led by colorfully garbed Hispanic folk dancers and musicians bearing the icon of the lady — the Blessed Virgin Mary — from the church to a Mass at the Forum downtown.
This year the Forum is decked out as a winter wonderland, to include a public ice skating rink open seven days a week. The church found the event space wasn't available for rent; there was no room at the inn.
"I couldn't find another venue under cover that could host 1,000 so, for the first time, we did it at home," said Father Rafael Carballo. "We decided to honor the mother of Jesus in her home."
Hundreds of parishioners packed the church at 911 N. Broad St. for a series of special events Wednesday.
The festival began as it does in many Hispanic countries, with a pre-dawn "birthday" singing of Las Mananitas accompanied by mariachis, a Mass in Spanish and then a community breakfast at 6:30 a.m.
Maria Bucio is among the St. Mary's folk dancers who perform around the county as cultural ambassadors. She said the celebration was different without the procession and gathering at the Forum, but just as beautiful.
"It felt a lot more intimate," Bucio said. "The church was full of people feeling the connection with Mother Mary at that moment. We had mariachis even though it was 4:30 in the morning. People felt close."
There also was a noon Mass in English, but the big event came at 7 p.m. with a Mass in Spanish and dramatic re-enactment of The Apparitions. The feast day commemorates the appearance of Mary to a poor farmer named Juan Diego on a hill near Mexico City in 1531.
"Our Lady tells him 'you need to tell the bishop to build a church here,' but the bishop doesn't believe him," explained Carballo, who took on the role of the bishop of Mexico.
High school students Jose Reyes and Donna Cornejo joined him on the altar as Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. In the mini-drama, the bishop tells Juan Diego to bring him a sign from the lady, saying, "if she's truly the Mother of Heaven, she'll know what to send."
Carballo said Reyes as Juan Diego was incredibly expressive as he tried to convince the "bishop" of the apparition.
"He put a lot of emotion into it, very personal. It was awesome," Carballo said.
The Blessed Virgin sends Juan Diego back with roses, in the middle of winter, and when the farmer opens his cloak her image is emblazoned on his chest.
"That's the miracle," Carballo said.
The feast day — a reminder that the Mother of God speaks to all people — is a celebration St. Mary's will not be giving up. Carballo said Wednesday's gathering, though large, did not draw as many people as the Forum and he'll be looking for a bigger site for next year.
"We're not going to cancel the event because the Forum is unavailable. We're going to do it within our limitations," he said.