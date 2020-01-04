A steady flow of cars, minivans and pickup trucks flowed through the Home Depot parking lot Saturday, recycling Christmas trees at the annual Bring One for the Chipper event.
When the program started nearly 30 years ago, most of the trees were chipped for mulch, but now the majority are picked up by people with lakes and ponds on the property to improve fish habitat.
Bring One for the Crappie, however, just doesn’t have the same ring to it.
Terry Easter has a place on Lake Weiss and was one of the first people to pick up a full load of trees from the corral at the collection site. He said the timing was ideal because the lake level is down now and he can put out the trees around stumps near his dock to attract fish.
“I try to get some about every five years,” Easter said, adding that it makes a noticeable difference in the fishing right near his dock in the year or two following a new stash of trees. “The bream come in, mostly crappie and bream,” Easter said.
City of Rome arborist Terry Paige and Extension Agent Keith Mickler were on hand for the collection to help people choose between a willow oak or Coosa dogwood seedling they could pick up in exchange for a discarded Christmas tree. Willow oaks can reach full maturity after 30 years, according to Paige. He said dogwoods are a little slower growing, but they’ll live even longer.
The saplings Paige was giving away can be grown in either sunlight or shade. Dogwoods will grow in full sunlight if they start out in the sun, while the willow oaks actually love the open sun.
Mickler said the winter months are a good time for planting cool season vegetables.
“A lot of the wildflowers, it’s a good time to stick them in the ground now,” Mickler said.
Emma Wells, coordinator of the Keep Rome/Floyd Beautiful office believes most Romans understand the importance of the whole recycling concept, but said market conditions have made traditional recycling less attractive to some folks right now.
“I hope that people are recycling just because it’s the right thing to do,” Wells said. “When we think about the life of our landfill and the amount of waste we have, you can reduce your trash by more than half if you recycle.”
By the end of the two hour period of the event where volunteers were helping with the tree collection Saturday, 75 trees had been brought in.