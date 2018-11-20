“We have been blessed, and when you’ve been blessed you are obligated to bless the lives of others,” William S. Davies said after being named grand marshal of the 2018 Rome Christmas parade.
Mostly known for his homeless shelter in South Rome, Davies has been a part of the First Baptist Church community since 1974 said Larry Atwell. Grand marshals of the Rome Christmas parade are all people who have served the community, something Davies has certainly done, he added.
“At First Baptist we have a mission to serve the least, the last, the lost and the forgotten,” Atwell said — this is a mission Davies has taken to heart.
Davies received a plaque to commemorate his role as the grand marshal of the 2018 Rome Christmas Parade. He thanked everyone who has supported the William S. Davies homeless shelter from its start and turn it from an idea into a reality.
“This has been a blessed community,” Davies said. He thanked community members for the privilege of living in and working alongside the people of Rome.
Former grand marshals and Davies’ family all applauded as a sign was unveiled with the theme of this year’s parade “The King is born.”
The small breakfast and ceremony was held in the Etowah Room of the Coosa Country Club on Tuesday morning. Members of the Christmas parade committee were in attendance, as well as staff from Heritage First Bank, a community partner of the annual Christmas parade.
Committee Co-Chair Janet Byington gave a quick update on the parade which will have around 100 floats, 3,000 participants and an expected 19,000 viewers along the parade route.
The parade will be on Nov. 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with streets beginning to close at 5:15 p.m. to allow floats to line up. The parade will also feature seven local marching bands.
Chairman of the committee Jerry Rucker thanked the Rome Police Department for their support on parade day and spoke some about his 58 years of working on the annual Rome Christmas Parade. He thanked those who have served on the committee over the years as well as the past grand marshals and asked them to stand at various points in his speech.
The ceremony was concluded by comments from previous Grand Marshal Randy Quick, who said he’s greatly anticipating this year’s Rome Christmas Parade next Tuesday.