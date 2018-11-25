Christmas Back Home returns to the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 7 and 8 and the Three Rivers Singers will present “Magical Moments of Christmas” on Dec. 15.
Christmas Back Home opened its inaugural season last year and is the creation of musicians Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald who wanted to see a new twist on the classic Christmas songs we all know and love. The cover styles range from country to rock, blues and soul — all with a Christmas theme.
Heyman HospiceCare will again be benefiting from the show’s proceeds but so will several local schools.
A group of local middle school singers will open the show on Dec. 7 while students from Rome Middle School will open the show on Dec. 8. All the participating schools will receive $2 from every ticket sold for the show.
“Christmas Back Home” takes place at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad Street Dec. 7 and 8, with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets and additional information visit www.ChristmasBackHome.com online.
The Three Rivers Singers will present “Magical Moments of Christmas” on Saturday, December 15 at 4 p.m. at Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Avenue.
The chorus has performed with the Northwest Georgia Winds at Christmas, Memorial Day and Fourth of July concerts and in Rome Area Council for the Arts-sponsored spring concerts held at Brookes Chapel at Shorter College.
The singers represent a variety of vocations, economic and educational levels and musical abilities and travel from Rockmart, Cedartown, Summerville, Lyerly, Cartersville and even as Centre, Alabama to rehearse and perform, as well as from Rome and Cave Spring.
The chorus will perform such pieces as “It’s the Holiday Season,” “The Christmas Song,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas” (Canadian Brass arrangement), “Feliz Navidad” and “Up on the Rooftop” as well as “This Little Babe,” and “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy.”
The concert is free and open to the public. Those interested can visit online at www.threeriverssingers.org, or email 3riverssingers@hughes.net or find the group on Facebook for more information.
As with all the group’s concerts, donations are appreciated and are tax-deductible.