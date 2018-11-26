Marching bands, mite football teams and Miss anything and everything will highlight the annual Rome Christmas Parade tonight.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. from the corner of East First Avenue and Broad Street, stroll up Broad to the 600 block where Santa will wave his arms and the lights on the City Christmas tree will be illuminated.
The weather forecast for the parade is clear but cold. The projected high Tuesday is 48 degree but there is a chance for some wind that might make it feel cooler. After the sun sets, the temperatures will drop quickly.
"Everybody wear something warm, bring some blankets," said parade co-chairman Jerry Rucker.
The side streets off of Second Avenue as well as East First Street, Second Street, Third Street and Fourth Street will be closed. The entries, some 100 strong, will use First Avenue from Broad Street all the way around to Glenn Milner Boulevard back as far as the offices of the Rome News-Tribune.
Floats that want to be considered for judging need to be in position by 5:30 p.m. All others must be in line by 6 p.m.
Broad Street itself will be shut down to traffic just a few minutes before the parade actually begins.
Floats will be decorated to focus on this year's theme "The King is Born".
The $100 entry fee has been used in recent years to help purchase new Christmas lights for the Broad Street district along with the new artificial tree that stands in front of City Hall.
The Armuchee High School band will follow the color guard and lead the Grand Marshal William S. Davies in the line-up this year.
Pepperell, Rome, the Shorter University Marching Hawks, Coosa and Model bands will appear in that order. The high school bands typically lead the various units associated with the different school districts.
Longtime parade watchers will also notice a change on the sleigh that brings Santa up Broad Street — Mrs. Claus will also be riding with her bubbly hubby.