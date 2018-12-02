It was all about children Sunday at the Lindale Christmas Parade along Park Avenue.
"Mary wanted to be in the parade so we decided to do it," said Pam Rains, smiling at her granddaughter on a homemade float themed Superheroes for Christ.
Mary Rains, 7, as Wonder Woman was accompanied by her brother Isaac Rains, 9, as Black Panther. Their friends Ellie Davis, who turns 8 this week, and Luke Davis, who is 3 today, joined in as Batgirl and the PJ Masks' Catboy.
"We're throwing beads and candy canes," Ellie said, twirling a sparkly strand of Mardi Gras baubles.
The annual parade — featuring Don Reynolds as Santa on the antique Lindale fire truck — was delayed by the downpour Saturday but the sunshine and warm weather made it worth the wait. Crowds lined the street to see the classic cars, tractors and off-road vehicles bedecked with wreaths, tinsel and bows.
It was the first outing for SSL, the Southside Lindale riders club, with every motorcycle lined up at Pepperell Primary bearing a glittery "Merry Christmas" sign.
"I'm doing it for him," said Randall Womack, pointing to his 5-year-old son Cameron Womack. "And my stepdaughter (Holly Barger, 15). They go to these schools right here."
The 3 p.m. parade kicking off the holiday season meshed with a Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival at the Gilbreath Recreation Center. The festivities were capped with the lighting of the Star Between the Stacks at the old mill.
A miniature star and stacks adorned the Godfreys' float, where Colt Godfrey, 8, and friend Layne Reynolds, 8, were dressed as "superhero elves" saving the star from The Grinch.
Cheerful jingles and Christmas carols blared from the row of vehicles, but the biggest cheers came for the Pepperell High School Dragon Band — their decorated instruments, batons and airblades glinting in the crisp air as they marched and played.
Bringing up the rear was the float built by James Middleton to please his autistic grandson, Rylan Sunday, 11. Dotted with colorful puzzle pieces symbolizing autism and the motto, "Until all the pieces fit," it bore close to a dozen family members dancing and swaying to "Frosty the Snowman" and other seasonal favorites.
Rita Middleton said they entered the float in the Rome Christmas Parade but Rylan enjoyed it so much they all came to Lindale. And they'll be in Cave Spring next week.
The annual Cave Spring Christmas Parade is set for Saturday evening, along Alabama Street to Rolater Park. The line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. The procession heads out at dark.