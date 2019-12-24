Christmas in Rome - sunny and in the 60s

If you're one of those people who really doesn't like the cold, or someone who bought a bike for your daughter for Christmas -- you're in luck, it's going to be a warm holiday season in Rome.
The next few days, through Christmas and leading into New Years Day, all are expected to be with highs in the mid- to high-60s and lows in the mid- to low-40s, according to the National Weather Service.
On Christmas Day we can expect it to be sunny with a high near 65 and a low around 42 that night. While this may sound repetitive, it's going to stay much the same until the weekend.
For Thursday and Friday we can expect a high in the mid-60s and lows in the mid- to high-40s.
On Saturday and Sunday, the outlook may get a little wetter. At this point there's a 20% chance of rain Saturday throughout the day and then the possibility of rain showers Saturday night. On Sunday, it's forecast to stay warm, with a high around 67, but with a 70% chance of showers throughout the day and into the evening.
But, as we all know, if you like or don't like the weather -- just wait, it'll change.
It's supposed to get a little cooler Monday, but stay rainy. The National Weather Service has forecast a 50% chance of showers on Monday with a high dipping into the mid-50s.
Generally, our Christmases are fairly temperate. The average high in Floyd County on Christmas Day is in the mid-50s, according to the NWS.
Even though some Christmases have been very cold in our area, snow on Christmas is pretty unusual. The most recent and significant snowfall on Christmas Day in Georgia was back in 2010.