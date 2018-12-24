At nearly any other point in modern history, a Christmas day walk through the snow covered fir trees of Luxembourg would have been a dream come true.
But at that time thousands of American service members were pushing towards the German border in 1944 — the breathtaking scenery of a Northern European winter was frustrating and mostly horrible.
Harold Storey, now 96, was a young Army first lieutenant in December of 1944 and charged with leading men into battle.
There was no clear end in sight for one of the worst European winters on record. Storey and his men were still trudging forward in deep snow and sub-zero temperatures in a war many had assumed earlier in the year might be over by Christmas.
The men had seen non-stop combat since landing on Utah Beach during the Normandy invasion in June and he said they were weary to say the least.
On Christmas Eve, he and a few others had holed up in a small barn and a package of cookie crumbs from a fellow officers wife — received right around midnight — brought about four minutes of Christmas joy. The next day wouldn’t bring much holiday spirit for him and his men. It would do quite the opposite in fact.
“We were on some pretty big mountains and we were going to go down on the face of the mountain toward the enemy,” Storey said. “We didn’t know how armed they were. It turned out they were pretty much fading, because it was towards the end of the Battle of the Bulge.”
Even in the most beautiful of settings — and during what is generally the most peaceful and celebratory part of the year — for those pushing towards the German lines in 1944, war had taken a toll on their bodies, their minds and their spirits. Christmas had passed, but still no end in sight for the fighting.
“I was looking back on [a hill] we’d just conquered right near the Moselle river and I became bitter as I did sometimes,” Storey said. “My question was ‘when will it ever end and where are we going next.’ I begged to be able to cry, but I couldn’t. We’d lost so many people and I regretted all of those. I wondered what I could have done. Of course … we did all we could. Destiny is a thing we talk about. I’m not sure what it means, but if you get to thinking about it, the question just comes all the blooming time.”
Castle
The middle of the afternoon on Christmas day, around 3 o’clock as Storey recalls, his newly attached medic – Pfc. Castle – asked if he could go and give medical attention to a pair of wounded Germans he’d seen in a row of trees not far away. He reluctantly agreed to let him give quick aid and hurry back, even though it was never ideal for soldiers to go off alone, even briefly.
Later on, Storey went looking for the medic, who had endeared himself to the unit with his work ethic and good nature. Unfortunately Castle lay dead, his hand still on the German officer he had been trying to help. He had been shot through the head.
“I cocked my carbine and thought ‘well, this is another part of my job,’” Story recalled. “One was a captain and one was an enlisted man. They were literally on their backs like bugs with their feet up and just groaning.”
It wasn’t out of the ordinary to put suffering enemy soldiers out of their misery, and such wounded men would generally even expect it. That wasn’t the Christmas memory Storey wanted to carry through the rest of his life, however.
“There were streams at the foot of the mountains with bed and breakfast hotels, [along with] everything you could possibly do to enjoy the river and the mountain,” Storey said. As he pictured the idyllic scenery something happened inside of him.
“A wave of who I was came over me,” Storey said. “I reached down and pulled my medic’s hand off of the arm of the [German] he was about to fix. Then I stood back. I looked down and knew … I wasn’t going to help (Castle), personally, which was a disappointment. Next I thought … ‘well, I’m not going to win the war by myself.’ Then came [the thought of] Christmas. ‘It’s Christmas day and if I survive, I never will forget that I killed two guys I had an opportunity to help.’ I took the round out of my carbine.”
Even though he’d found it in himself not to put the two German soldiers out of their misery, Storey said he had to call for someone else to evacuate them because his demeanor wasn’t in the right place to lend any further assistance to the enemy.
“They were evacuated and they survived,” Storey found out later. He said he and his men were reaching a point in the war where they were glad they could sometimes save lives rather than destroy them.
War’s end
Storey’s war prematurely came to an end around a month after Christmas, on what would be the final day of the Battle of the Bulge. A mortar shell exploded 18 inches from his head, killing two other soldiers. Story had foreshadowed his early exit to his battalion commander a few days earlier when he was told the paperwork had been filed for his promotion to captain.
“I said ‘I’m not a gambling person, but … don’t count on anything long distance, because the odds say I won’t be here very long.’” Storey recalled. “Three days later I got hit.”
Storey has been back to Luxembourg a couple of times since his experiences in WWII. He said there’s now a military history museum sitting only a few hundred feet from where he nearly lost his life in that mortar attack.
A year after he spent Christmas in snowy combat, Storey escaped death again — ironically on his way home from the war to Northwest Georgia with his parents.
Capt. Storey had been released from Fort Gordon in Augusta on Christmas Eve and around Atlanta noticed the rain had turned to ice. While passing Kennesaw, a serious accident abruptly halted his long-awaited trip home, so frustratingly close to its end.
“Some guy just plowed into us and totaled the car,” Storey said. “My head broke the windshield, my mother had some cuts on her, and my dad hit the steering wheel.”
A Greyhound bus driver stopped to help and offered to take Storey’s parents to McCall Hospital in Rome. He stayed behind and arranged for the car to be towed back home. Around 2 a.m. a neighbor arrived at the hospital to take the three home to Crystal Springs.
Storey was now officially home safe with the family that he admired and thought of so often during his time away at war.
“I came from the country up there in lower Chattooga County,” Storey said. “I was always proud of who my parents were. No electricity, no water, but those were the things you overcame.”
After the war, Storey got into the family lumber business, and built a house in Rome where he still lives today. He said he thinks often of his medic, Pfc. Castle, the war, and of the advantages of being able to live in safety and comfort.
“I have to be careful to celebrate Christmas for what it really represents,” Storey said. “It’s a significant celebration for me and for my family.”