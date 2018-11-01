Rain or shine, festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. with an official welcome from “King Henry the VIII” on the front deck of the Summerville Depot.
Festivities will run from Dowdy Park, along the railroad turntable, and to the inside and outside of the Summerville Depot.
Event goers and spectators are encouraged to wear costumes to add more fun and excitement to the experience.
Live entertainment, shopping, art, games, and a feast fit for a king will be presented. Renaissance performers from Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina will perform on 4 different stage areas at Dowdy Park, the Couey House and the Summerville Depot area.
Over 34 live musical and special acts are scheduled throughout the day. A fire act and belly dancing by Desert Sirens and Dollies On Fire, and a bagpipe performance by Bagpiper Joe are new this year. Traditional favorites such as Fairy Grandmother, the King of the Trolls, and La Luminosa will return. Admission to this event is free, but tipping the actors is highly encouraged.
Traditionally Renaissance fair foods such as turkey legs, jerky, and meat on a stick will be plentiful, as well as other tasty foods to tempt the taste buds of those attending.
A over 35 artisans and crafters will be selling unique, handcrafted items and offering services such as hair braiding, face painting and more.
Roses donated by Flower’s Flowers will be on sale 1 for $3 or 2 for $5, with the funds raised being donated to the Summerville Fire Department for Santa in Uniform 2018. To close out the festival, a traditional “Pub Sing” with all entertainers will be held inside the Summerville Depot from 4 - 5 p.m.
The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum passenger train is scheduled to arrive at the depot at 12:45 p.m. A turning of the antique steam engine on the Summerville turntable will follow the train arrival.
Classic car enthusiasts will not want to miss the North Georgia Cruisers Cruise-In on East Washington Street. The cruise-in is scheduled for 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Owners of classic, muscle and vintage vehicles are invited and encouraged to participate.