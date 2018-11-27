Families from all over North Georgia lined Broad Street to brave 34 degree weather, a 20 degree difference from last year, to watch friends, family and local organizations showcase their Christmas spirit in the annual Rome Christmas Parade.
The parade was led by Rome High School’s Junior ROTC followed closely by Armuchee High School’s marching band. Kids riding in parade floats sang Christmas carols and waved to the crowd, all of them wrapped up in blankets to stay warm.
The participants were not the only ones braving the winter weather; onlookers lined Broad Street as they do every year watching the parade. Elizabeth Bradley of Dallas and her sister Emily Mink of Cave Spring were there with their six kids all wrapped up in blankets and coats. When asked, the kids said the weather was totally worth it. Mink’s husband showed up with a container of hot chocolate for them all —saving the day.
Some watchers were on Broad Street way before the parade started to claim their seat. Others, like the Womack / Trammell family, left their truck downtown earlier that day. They all sat on the tailgate to watch the floats rolls by. Selahdeen Muhhammad had his own way of staying warm, which was by smoking ribs and bratwurst in front of Swift & Finch Coffee. He was taking donations to benefit the Lady Gladiator basketball team.
Shops like Swift & Finch and Honeymoon Bakery were crowded as people downtown sought out hot drinks to keep warm. Whistle Britches sold hot chocolate and reindeer food for $1 to benefit Relay for Life. Duke’s Wings & Seafood encouraged those walking by to come in and get warm with hot drinks and hot food. There were many people downtown who stayed inside to watch the parade.
Parade floats featuring live camels, lights, music and Christmas trees rolled through downtown to the sound of seven different local marching bands. The theme of this year’s parade, “The King is Born” was prominently displayed on the convertible carrying this year’s Grand Marshal William S. Davies.
For the first time ever, Mrs. Claus accompanied her husband Santa in the parade, and together they lit the Christmas tree at the Rome City Auditorium.
Floats were judged before the parade by the Christmas Parade Committee.
The 2018 Winners Are:
Best in Parade – Rome Passion Play
Adult Category
1st Place: Redmond Regional Medical Center
2nd Place: Pridemore & Cox
3rd Place: Midian Roofing
4th Place: Floyd College and Career Academy
5th Place: Coosa Valley Credit Union
6th Place: Autism Awareness
Children’s Category
1st Place: Hot Shots Cheerleading Center
2nd Place: Cub Scout Pack 81
3rd Place: West End Elementary
4th Place: Boy Scout Pack 3, Troop 113
5th Place: Dance Works of Rome
6th Place: Girl Scout Troop 727