The threat of rain dampened the crowd, and perhaps the number of teams that were cooking at this year's Trout Unlimited Chili Cook-off but it didn't dampen the enthusiasm or spirits of any of the teams that were cooking up their special recipes in Ridge Ferry Park.
John Davis, Rick Daffron, Tom Ewing and other members of the Home Boys Chili team were in particularly good spirits after taking home two of the top Judges Choice awards for different recipes they entered Saturday.
The Home Boys team won first place and third place in the blind judging with Ace Hardware of Lindale finishing second.
The Home Boys team has participated in every cook-off since the conservation organization started the event years ago. Davis said that teamwork was the key to his crews chili. One difference that Davis was willing to relate is that his crew has gotten to the age where they don't campout and cook all night anymore.
"We get out here at seven in the morning and make it happen,” Davis said.
Members of the KneckDown band were also in a celebratory mood after winning the People's Choice competition. Joe Dowdy with KneckDown said that the people were the key to the chili.
"You have to cook it with all kind of love," Dowdy said.
The Etowah Yacht Club team was back again this year and placed second in the People's Choice category. Tyler Brown explained that, "excellent meat, fresh ingredients from local businesses" were the keys to his teams chili.
"This is our Super Bowl," said Brandon Brown.
Fat Pat and Tubby, another veteran Cook-off team finished third in the People's Choice division.
A new category was created for first responders this year. Rome-Floyd Fire Department Station Three was the winner followed by the Sheriff's Department and Floyd County Police.
Michael Melton said he tried to make the event every year, rain or shine. He said it was the secret sauces that none of the teams ever want to tell you about which were the critical ingredients in the chili.
Alan and Beth Ridge, from Armuchee sampled a bunch of the chili and she said the hot jalapeno peppers are the key ingredients while her husband said it was the other spices that were important to his palate.
Trout Unlimited has been sponsoring the cook-off since 1996. Funds generated by the event, registration fees from the teams and park entry fees, support a variety of projects from stream restoration work to college scholarships for students who are interested in fisheries or conservation related coursework.
The event generally draws between 80 and 100 teams though that number was down a little bit this year as a result of the forecast for rain.