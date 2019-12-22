The new year may be the year of the child for the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority. Executive Director Sandra Hudson told her board of directors last week that activities for young children are going to become a priority in 2020.
With construction underway at Joe Wright Village, High Rise One and new developments starting at Ashland Park and along the Maple Street corridor in East Rome, Hudson said activities for children are, "the only thing that I see missing."
Hudson said she is considering a plan to provide part-time jobs to some of the residents of at least five different housing communities, to identify and develop programming for the youngest residents of public housing.
"If we get started young it should help when they get to school," Hudson said. "We need to keep them busy."
The housing authority got good news from Senior Accountant Felicia Redden at their Wednesday meeting. Redden said the House of the Children Academy, 107 E. 13th St., at John Graham Homes in East Rome, is on track to actually report a profit at the end of the year for the first time.
The schools have adopted the Montessori method of educating preschool youngsters and partner with the Montessori School of Rome.
Patricia Bowie was recently named the new director for the House of the Children Academy. It also operates a similar preschool program in the public housing community the NWGHA manages in Rockmart.
The authority already has a program for older kids.
Project SOAR -- which stands for Students+Opportunities+Achievements=Results -- is an initiative for high school-aged youth in public housing. Elaina Beeman, a member of the Rome City Schools Board of Education, coordinates that program for the housing authority.
SOAR is designed to help disadvantaged students access financial aid to further their education, in a bid to break the cycle of poverty. NWGHA Resident Services Director Molly Majestic told the board last week that one of the Project SOAR participants, LaNiyah Fraser, recently got news of a perfect score of 36 on the reading section of the ACT. Her composite score of 26 was well above the national average.
The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority was one of the first nine public housing authorities in the nation to receive a federal grant of $100,000 back in 2016 to implement a Project SOAR program.