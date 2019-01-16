Museum Executive Director Heather Shore said the exhibit includes two dozen frames with assorted photographs, including one of the Cherokee delegation to 1866 reconstruction meetings in Washington D.C.
“We felt it was really important to showcase this part of Cherokee history and culture," Shore said. "So often with the Cherokee we send them on the Trail of Tears to the west and then the story is over, but the story wasn't over for them."
The images present the Cherokee from the 1840s through the 1960s.
"Not only were they Americans like everyone else, but they were indeed the first ones," Shore said.
One of the classic photographs includes the son of Major Ridge, John Rollin Ridge, with Elias Boudinot, William P. Adair and others who were part of the delegation from the South at the Reconstruction negotiations in Washington.
Another photograph shows Colonel William Penn Adair and his wife Susan McIntosh Drew Adair, circa 1875. Adair's father, George Washington Adair, was a signer of the Treaty of New Echota. W.P. Adair ultimately became a member of the Cherokee Supreme Court.
The exhibit also features a portrait of Blake Ross, taken around 1901 by Jennie Ross Cobb, a granddaughter of Chief John Ross. She is believed to have been the first female Cherokee photographer. Blake Ross, a great-great-grandson of Chief John Ross, is standing on the steps of the Murrell Mansion, built by the Cherokee in 1845. It is one of the few antebellum homes left standing on Cherokee land.
The exhibit will be at Chieftains though Feb. 28.
This year, the museum is celebrating 200 years since Major Ridge moved to the plantation home on the east bank of the Oostanaula River.