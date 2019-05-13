Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is in need of volunteers to assist with an upcoming archaeological dig this month.
The volunteers will help conduct a new archaeological study on the museum campus that will be open to the public May 20 through May 25. The dig will be open to the public starting May 22.
If interested, current museum members can participate in the digs that week and may sign up for shifts (9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) by contacting the museum directly.
Non-members may participate by first contacting the museum to learn more about membership by visiting chieftainsmuseum.org or calling 706-291-9494.
Pat Garrow, who served as the lead archaeologist during the original archaeological digs at Chieftains in the late 1960s and early 1970s, will return to head up the latest project. His earlier work at the museum unearthed some of the most valuable pieces in the current collection. Garrow retired in 2016 and has since been focusing on writing.
Visitors to the museum will be able to see the archaeological dig in progress during from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.Admission prices for the dig and museum access that week will be $10 for adults, $6 for seniors age 62 and over, and $4 for elementary through college students.
The archaeological dig and related events are part of a series of programs hosted by the museum in 2019 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Major Ridge to the Chieftains property in 1819.