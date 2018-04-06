Chick-fil-A on Shorter to close in June
A press release from corporate officials indicates the remodel should take about five months with a grand re-opening expected in November. The new restaurant will be called Truett’s Chick-fil-A.
Major said the remodel was being driven largely by a capacity issue related to the kitchen.
"We've been blessed with great sales volume and our kitchen just could not keep up with the current design," Major said. "We were designed to do a good bit less 25 years ago and nobody really anticipated we'd be at the volume we are."
Major said he didn't know an exact ranking, but said the Rome Dwarf House was easily in the top ten percent of all Chick-fil-A shops in Georgia.
"The quality of the building has deteriorated over time through heavy use, and we wanted to make a fresh start to be ready for the next 25 years," Major said.
The footprint of the new building will not be significantly different from the existing space, but would be designed in a much more efficient manner.
"The kitchen will be slightly larger," Major said. "We've learned a lot over the last 25 years about service efficiencies, so we have integrated that into the new design."
The dining room will feature seating for 150 as well as additional patio seating, and an increased kitchen capacity nearly double that of the original. The iconic “little red door” which once served as an entrance to the Rome Dwarf House has been incorporated into the new restaurant’s entryway.
Romans still have a drive-through Chick-fil-A on Riverside Parkway, a modular unit that opened late last October. It offers most, but not all, of the items on the full menu.
Major said he hopes the efficiencies created in the new restaurant will allow him to expand his staff which numbers around 170, about 40 percent of them full-time employees.
Additional information about the Rome Dwarf House can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/RomeDwarfHouse/.