Rome Fire Chief Troy Brock made it official Thursday evening. Mary Catherine Chewning has lost the interim tag and is now the Rome Fire Marshal, the first female chief in the 169-year history of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department.
Chewning and 22 others received honors or promotions during ceremonies Thursday night. Stephen Belcher, Caleb Jackson and Brenton Whatley were selected as fire investigators or inspectors while Don Bullard was selected to serve as a fire safety educator.
Promoted to the rank of corporal were Kyle Ashley and Andrew Flood.
Chris Cox, Daniel Dowdy, Timmy Gentry, Luke Lansdell, Glenn Norman, David Robinson, Nati Rodriguez and Aaron Wilson were all promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Elevated to the rank of captain were Tony Boyd, Christopher Clayton, Wes Peschel, Devin Porter, Erik Ramsey, Corbin Sisson and Joey Walker.
"Anything we do is not easy," Brock said. "You've put in all kinds of hard work and time in earning these promotions. We're proud of each and every one of you."
Chief Brock said the fire department still had ten vacancies and that in all likelihood would be forced to conduct a second rookie school this year.
"We don't like to do that because it really taxed our training division," Brock said.
The list of vacancies will go up to 12 before the end of the year with two more retirements, including Division Chief Dean Oswalt.