Five people were arrested after Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers searched a residence and found a large quantity of methamphetamine at a mobile home park off Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Three men and two women are charged with meth possession, meth possession with the intent to distribute and drug trafficking when agents found an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine, glass smoking devices and a firearm. In order to be charged with trafficking methamphetamine Georgia law stipulates a person be in possession of at least 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, agents raided 2531 Shorter Ave. Lot 58, and found the drugs as well as a stolen motorcycle.
David Michael Brock, 56, of 2531 Shorter Ave. Lot 58; Cody Michael Brock, 25, of 309 Carnes Road; Kasey Rena Holmes, 32, of 2531 Shorter Ave. Lot 58; Chastity Cher Walters, 43, of 2531 Shorter Ave. Lot 58; and Stephen Jeremy Chatman, of 2531 Shorter Ave. Lot 58 are all charged with the drug possession and trafficking offenses as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
During his arrest Chatman violently resisted officers and spit blood on one of the officers. He is additionally charged with three counts of felony obstruction of an officer as well as misdemeanor reckless conduct.
Cody and David Brock both are charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. David Brock is also charged with theft by receiving stolen property. As of Friday morning all of five are being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail.