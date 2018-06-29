2 charged in toddler’s death indicted
A man and a woman charged with murder in the beating death of a 2-year-old were indicted by a Floyd County grand jury Friday.
According to Floyd County police and information presented in Floyd County Superior Court:
Hassan Shareef Rashad, 38, and Sydney Kiara Dean, 28, both of 94A Dodd Blvd., were both arrested in April.
Rashad was arrested April 13 after being accused of attacking the child with the intent to murder — he was charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children. He was then charged with murder after the child died two days later. The child suffered brain injuries and a fractured skull along with multiple internal injuries.
Two weeks after Rashad’s arrest, Dean was taken into custody and charged with murder and felony cruelty to children. Though she knew the child was injured, she failed to get the child treatment until the infant was unresponsive, several hours later.
Dean was released from jail in early May following Judge Bryant Durham granting her motion for bond earlier this month. Several weeks later, Durham denied Rashad’s motion for bond — he remained in jail Friday night.
Also included in the 42 true bills from the grand jury was the indictment of three Rome residents on armed robbery charges
Brian Keith Pickard, 23, of 26 Northside Drive; Trynity Raykae Green, 18, of 43 Pinecrest Drive; and David Dante Haywood, 18, of 105 Brookwood Ave., are accused of robbing and beating a man in his Avery Road home on the night of May 14. County police arrested them shortly after the attack.
The man was left bleeding from the head after he was beaten — a black BB gun pistol was used in the robbery. They took $160 cash from his wallet and a folding pocket knife.
Pickard, Green and Haywood remained in jail without bond Friday night.
Two men accused of entering the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office and taking two jackets, along with eating candy and drinking sodas from inside the office at 3 Government Plaza were indicted on burglary charges.
Brandon Shane Wheat, 21, of 410 Ashland Park Blvd., and Vikramjit Singh, 20, of 96 Bert Road, were arrested April 2, two days after the incident. The two allegedly got inside the office at night and took the jackets, which had the state seal and the seal of the DA’s office on them.
A photo of them wearing the jackets inside Mellow Mushroom on Broad Street was taken right after the incident. Police also obtained a video Wheat took of himself getting inside the office and taking the jackets, reports stated.
Wheat and Singh also are accused of trespassing at an East Fourth Avenue home to smoke a marijuana cigarette. Singh allegedly used a lantern at the home to light the marijuana cigarette.
Both are charged with felony second-degree burglary along with misdemeanor criminal trespass and theft by taking. Singh is additionally charged with felony interference with government property after he told police he “got rid of” the jacket.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from Friday’s deliberations are:
Amber D. Bryant, false statements and writings;
Charvish D. Dargin, aggravated assault;
Martin Guzman, terroristic threats;
Michael E. Peschel, aggravated assault;
Joshua Clark-Smedley, violation of the sex offender registry;
Jimmie L. McCowan, violation of the sex offender registry;
Michael E. Ray, false statements;
Christian H. Mask, aggravated assault;
James M. Painter, terroristic threats;
Roger B. Redd, cruelty to children;
Terri B. Chapman and Wilburn A. Tucker, terroristic threats;
Andre A. Watts and Anthony A. Watts, obstruction of an officer;
Matissa D. Brown, aggravated assault;
Jeffrey S. Freeman, aggravated stalking;
Cortney K. Jackson, aggravated assault;
Duke H. McCool, aggravated assault;
Lawanda C. Noel, aggravated cruelty to animals;
Steven J. Branton, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Jerry K Evans, aggravated assault;
Clifton J. Haney, arson;
Joshua L. Cochran and Connie L. Garlin, burglary;
Michael W. Terry, burglary;
Chad D. Tidmore, theft by taking;
Gary M. Turner, burglary;
Brandon Mullis-Vonbehren and Brittany D. Vonbehren, theft by taking;
Billy J. Cook, aggravated assault;
Karen A. Dow, aggravated assault;
William K. Godfrey, aggravated stalking;
Jeremy A. Awalt and Amber R. Knowles, burglary;
Alejondro Cruz, robbery;
Senia M. Dotson, James C. Ray, Sherona R. Selman, burglary;
Brian S. Townsend, theft by taking;
Jonathon D. Williams, theft by taking;
Darrell L. Wortman, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Timothy W. Duck, rape;
Stephanie L. Hunt, burglary;
Freddie L. Wade, aggravated assault;
Donald R. Kines, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.