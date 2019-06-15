Residents of Chambers Street sat in their front yards or stood along the street Saturday to watch North Rome kids zip down a waterslide and dance to a live DJ during the ninth annual Chambers Street 4 Kids Father’s Day Block Party.
The event will continue on, said Patricia Cooper, event organizer. There had been talks about making this the last year of the event, however with new organizers and sponsors stepping, up the Chambers Street kids will have their 10th Father’s Day block party next year.
The story behind the event goes back to Patricia and Jared Cooper, along with others on the street, wanting to hold a block party for kids without dads on Father’s Day weekend to give them some positive role models.
The next year the group made it a public event and kids from all over the North Rome area came to join in on the fun.
Cooper said she enjoys the event because it provides a positive atmosphere for the kids.
“The kids look forward to it every year,” her husband said.
“Some of the adults do to,” Melissa McMillan added.
The block party bans violence of any kind along with alcohol or drugs. The event encourages the parents of North Rome kids to attend as well, and to bring a lawn chair to sit and visit with neighbors.
Alonzo Johnson, a Chattanooga resident, has been coming down to the event for the past four years to make sure the kids have good clean fun.
“Kids can be the change and make a difference for the future,” he said. “It’s too late for us to do it. It’s gotta be them.”
Clemontene Slack, wife of City Commissioner Milton Slack, was also attending the block party. Slack is one of the biggest supporters of the block party, Cooper said.
The party took place on a blocked off part of Chambers Street in front the Coopers’ house, also known as headquarters, and featured a waterslide, food and a live DJ. Kids getting in and out of the waterslide danced to the music with some adults getting in the groove as well.
These included the McPherson family, who recently moved to Rome from New York. The family nodded their heads to the music and talked to their new neighbors while the kids danced to “Dew The Two Step and Cowboy Boogie.”